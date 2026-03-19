Ønskeskyen Danmark: Snapchat Confirms Danish Wishlist App GoWish "Broke Benchmark" with US Campaign: "We Were Thrilled to See GoWish Reach the Top of the U.S. App Store"

Danish wishlist app and social shopping phenomenon GoWish, which has just reached 9 million registered American users, is delivering some of the best results with Snapchat and 'First Snap' in the US, reaching 45 million people in just one day, according to a new Snap case study.

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / GoWish is well on its way to "cracking the code" in the US, as the popular Scandinavian wishlist app and social shopping phenomenon has recently surpassed 9 million registered American users, and this is partly driven by Snapchat: Through a US-targeted campaign harnessing the First Snap format, the Danish-founded company reached more than 45 million unique users in just one day and generated some of the best results this placement can possibly deliver, according to a newly published Success Story by Snap.

The breakthrough came through a collaboration with American content creator Kouvr on Snapchat, where GoWish utilized the First Snap ad format, where a sponsored video is placed directly in users' chat feeds, ensuring maximum visibility from the very first moment, which according to Snap resulted in a 111% increase in profile views and boosted GoWish's follower count by 21%. According to GoWish itself, it is these types of innovative partnerships and new content formats that are currently propelling the Danish wishlist phenomenon forward at rocket speed:

"We are in the process of cracking the code in the U.S. market, and this is happening in part by investing in new advertising formats and innovative collaborations with content creators. By using 'First Snap' in the US, we were able to simultaneously create impact and brand authority among more than 45 million people, and that kind of exposure gives us the momentum to bridge the gap between broad awareness and concrete conversions - which is often what many companies trying to break through 'over there' struggle with", says Casper Ravn-Sørensen, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at GoWish, who confirms that on the day of the Snap campaign, well over 130,000 new downloads were recorded in a single day.

From Danish wishlist to American breakthrough

GoWish was originally founded in Denmark in 2015 as Ønskeskyen by the Danish-Swedish state-owned postal services, PostNord, but today operates as a PE-owned tech company and is Denmark's leading app for wishlists and gift inspiration. The ambition behind GoWish is to make the platform the world's most widely used wishlist app, with the US representing a key step in that strategy. A combination of creator collaborations, data-driven advertising and Snap's highly visible ad formats has already made the Danish wishlist app one of the foremost examples of how brands can scale globally on a platform like Snapchat.

"The results of the GoWish campaign underscore Snapchat's unique ability to drive instant scale and cultural relevance in the U.S. market. By pairing a high-visibility placement with the authentic voice of a Snap Star like Kouvr, GoWish didn't just unwrap a brand new consumer base - they created a meaningful connection", says Pia Tandrup, General Manager Northern Europe at Snap Inc., and continues:

"The strong results show that when a brand utilizes our creator ecosystem to lead their entry into the States, the impact is both immediate and measurable. We were thrilled to see GoWish reach the top of the U.S. App Store. We are proud to have helped fuel that overall momentum."

A Danish Snapchat phenomenon in continued hyper-growth

GoWish's success on Snapchat is not an isolated incident: Indeed, GoWish has become something of a reference case and was last year also featured as a Success Story. In fact, the Danish app was even highlighted during Snap Inc.'s Q4 2024 earnings call in February 2025, where the company pointed to the collaboration as an example of how Snapchat's advertising tools can deliver exceptional results.

"GoWish, a global digital wishlist platform, leveraged 7-0 app install and in-app purchase, which resulted in a 70% decrease in cost-per-install and an increase of over 3,000% in app installs in just 12 weeks, outperforming other large digital platforms", expressed the company in the Q4 2024 Investor Letter.

The momentum has only accelerated since then: According to a November 2025 article in TechCrunch, GoWish had reached 13.6 million registered users globally during what was described as "its biggest year yet". Since then, growth has only continued with GoWish peaking at no. 1 on the US App Store on Nov 17, 2025 - and just three months later GoWish can today confirm that its platforms have reached 17.8 million registered users globally and just turned 9 million in the US alone.

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Contact · For further information, please contact one of the following:

For GoWish: press@gowish.com

For Snapchat: press@snap.com

SOURCE: Ønskeskyen Danmark

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/snapchat-confirms-danish-wishlist-app-gowish-%22broke-benchmark%22-wi-1149221