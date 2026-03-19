Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Athos Metals Corp. ("Athos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement (the "Service Agreement") with Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. ("Coast Mountain") to complete a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report (the "NI 43-101") on the Empire District Project.

"Completing a NI 43-101 Technical Report over the Empire District Project is an important step in advancing Athos' strategy to bring this district-scale Cu-Ni-PGE opportunity to the public markets," said Alex Bayer, Chief Executive Officer. "With the airborne VTEM Plus survey already secured, the Company is continuing to execute on the key milestones required to position Athos for a public listing in 2026."

"The target sulphide mineralization being targeted at the Empire District Project has the potential to be identified as conductors with geophysical surveys below surface and at depth, resulting in immediate drill targets," said Raul Sanabria, Vice President of Exploration. "The completion of a NI 43-101 Technical Report is part of Athos' strategy to bring these promising Cu-Ni-PGE targets to broader industry attention."

Overview of the NI 43-101 Program

The NI 43-101 will cover all three claim blocks that make up the Empire District Project: Empire, Mack and Rambler. The NI 43-101 will consolidate all previous exploration completed by earlier operators across the Empire District Project and will contain independent third-party recommendations for the next phases of exploration. Athos anticipates that the NI 43-101 will support a future application to list on a Canadian stock exchange.

The Empire District Project is connected to Thunder Bay, Ontario services and airport.

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About Coast Mountain.i

Founded in 1988, Coast Mountain is a full-service geological consulting firm comprised of a team of geoscience professionals, field staff, and support personnel who are dedicated to, and passionate about all aspects of mineral exploration and development. Coast Mountain has significant operational expertise within the region complemented with over two decades of professional experience in Northwestern Ontario and direct knowledge of magmatic sulphide deposits.

Qualified Person

Raul Sanabria M.Sc. P.Geo is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. Mr. Sanabria is not considered independent as he is the Company's Vice President of Exploration.

About Athos Metals

Athos Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company identifying and advancing critical minerals prospects in Canada. Athos' initial focus is the 15,150-hectare Empire District Project, a district-scale Cu-Ni-PGE-Au exploration opportunity in northwestern Ontario with demonstrated mineralization and discovery potential.

For more information, please visit:

www.athosmetals.com

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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/athos-metals-corp

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategy, objectives, plans, anticipated activities, future performance, timing of transactions, and expectations with respect to exploration, development, financing, and going public and the timing and results for the VTEM+ survey.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, including assumptions regarding market conditions, regulatory approvals, availability of financing, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

i https://www.coastmountaingeo.com/

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Source: Athos Metals Corp.