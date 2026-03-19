Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Koulou Gold Corp. ("Koulou Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Sonia Scarselli has been appointed as a director of the Company, following the resignation of Gilbert Stein. Ms. Scarselli has been selected by Endeavour Canada Holdings Corporation, a subsidiary of Endeavour Mining ("Endeavour"), as its nominee to the Company's board in accordance with the investor rights agreement dated May 24, 2024. Mr. Stein has resigned as part of a planned transition within Endeavour.

Sonia is the Executive Vice President of Exploration at Endeavour, having joined in January 2025. Prior to joining Endeavour, Sonia Scarselli led BHP's Metals Exploration division and BHP's innovative accelerator program, BHP Xplor, with a focus on creating transformative and collaborative approaches to further expand the company's future growth options. She was appointed VP of BHP Xplor in June 2022 and her remit was expanded through this new role to include leadership of the Exploration organisation in September 2023. After joining BHP in 2012, Sonia held several leadership positions through her tenure within BHP Petroleum, including: VP of Exploration and Appraisal, Head of Algeria, and Exploration Manager for Trinidad and Tobago. Sonia started her career at ExxonMobil UK.

Sonia holds a master's degree in Geological Science from Università degli studi di Perugia, a PhD in Geology from ETH Zurich and an MBA from the London Business School. She serves as advisor in Deep Energy Capital, LLP, CEOs Against Cancer Chapter, and the AAPG Advisory Council.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining is one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belts across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges, under the symbol EDV.

For more information about Endeavour Mining, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

About Koulou Gold Corp.

Koulou Gold Corp. is a private mineral exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. The Company holds the rights to eleven exploration permits and applications totaling 3,255 km² across highly prospective greenstone belts in Côte d'Ivoire.

For more information about Koulou Gold Corp., please visit www.koulougoldcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Alex Ruggieri, CFA

CEO and Director

Koulou Gold Corp.

For more information, visit www.koulougoldcorp.com or contact:

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289051

Source: Koulou Gold Corp.