Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - KASIS CLEAN WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC. (the "Company" or "Kasis") is pleased to announce that it is expanding research and development efforts around its patented redox material technology, with a multidisciplinary research team working out of laboratories at Mount Allison University.

Kasis Research Team

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The team has been assembled to advance multiple high-value applications of the Kasis technology, including environmentally friendly gold recovery, advanced battery materials, corrosion protection systems, and antimicrobial surface technologies.

Initial research is focused on optimizing the recovery of gold from a variety of leached ores, including cyanide-leached solutions, as well as electronic waste streams. The proprietary Kasis materials have demonstrated the potential to recover high yields of gold while also recovering cyanide for reuse, offering a greener alternative to conventional cyanide leaching and recovery processes.

Kasis Polystyrene Resin - Amberlite Resin (top)

Reduced Gold Accumulating on PS Beads (bottom)

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The multidisciplinary research team is advancing several promising innovations using these versatile, environmentally friendly materials:

Sustainable Gold Recovery

Researchers are optimizing the recovery of gold from diverse leached ores, including cyanide-leached solutions and electronic waste streams. The Kasis materials have demonstrated strong potential to achieve high gold yields while recovering cyanide, providing a more environmentally responsible complement to traditional mining recovery methods.

Next-Generation Energy Storage

Researchers are also developing novel organic-based anodic materials derived from Kasis redox technology for use in both conventional battery systems and redox-flow batteries. This work is aimed at improving sustainability and performance in energy storage technologies.

Anti-Corrosion Materials

Due to the electron-rich nature of these materials, researchers are exploring their use in anti-corrosion coatings and protective infrastructure materials.

Antimicrobial Applications

Laboratory testing has shown antibacterial activity, prompting a fourth research group to investigate applications in surface treatments, protective materials, and personal protective equipment (PPE). Studies evaluating potential antiviral properties are also underway.

"These novel, green materials have amazing properties," said Dr. Andrew Grant, Chief Scientific Officer, Kasis Clean Water Technologies. "They are relatively easy to produce, and our team is working hard to identify the most promising commercial applications. Environmentally friendly gold recovery and advanced battery technologies are currently among the most exciting opportunities."

Dr. Andrew Grant (right), with Kasis research team members

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"Kasis is building a platform technology that can contribute to several critical global industries, including sustainable mining, energy storage, and advanced materials," said Jeffrey Selder, Chief Executive Officer of Kasis Clean Water Technologies."By collaborating with leading researchers and institutions, we are accelerating the development of applications that could significantly reduce environmental impact while creating meaningful commercial opportunities."

Kasis Clean Water Technologies welcomes collaboration with companies, research institutions, and industry partners interested in developing applications for this patented technology, particularly in the areas of:

Sustainable mining and metals recovery

Energy storage systems

Industrial coatings and corrosion protection

Medical and antimicrobial materials

Kasis Green Gold Recovery Process

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About Kasis Clean Water Technologies

Kasis Clean Water Technologies Inc. is a Canadian technology company focused on developing environmentally sustainable material technologies with applications in mining, energy storage, industrial protection systems, and public health.

The Company's patented redox materials platform is designed to enable efficient resource recovery and greener industrial processes, supporting the global transition toward more sustainable technologies.

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Source: Kasis Clean Water Technologies Inc.