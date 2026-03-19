AutoStore, the global leader in intelligent fulfillment, today announces the CubeVerse platform and new AI-driven capabilities, marking a major step toward self-optimizing fulfillment. AutoStore is introducing new cloud software, AI-powered analytics, and robotic workflows for order preparation and system optimization that can deliver higher throughput in existing systems without additional hardware.

After more than two decades of pioneering cube storage automation, AutoStore is now moving beyond automation alone toward intelligent fulfillment systems that continuously sense, decide, and improve in real time. The announcement reflects a shift in the market from asset-centric automation to decision-centric fulfillment, as companies look to connect machines, software, data, and people into more intelligent, coordinated operations. With CubeVerse and AutoStore Intelligence, AutoStore enables better, faster decisions across design, deployment, operations, and optimization-working alongside existing WMS and WES solutions rather than replacing them.

For customers, this means unlocking hidden capacity in existing systems, simplifying operations, and accelerating the path to fully autonomous fulfillment, powered by learnings continuously drawn from AutoStore's global community of thousands of live systems, enabling improvements that compound across the installed base.

"Fulfillment is becoming a real-time, intelligence-driven discipline. If systems can't sense, decide, and adapt continuously, everything upstream breaks," said Parth Joshi, Chief Product Officer at AutoStore. "With the launch of the CubeVerse platform and our AI-driven capabilities, we're bringing intelligence across the entire lifecycle-from design to daily operations to advanced analytics to optimizations. This is a major first step in our AI strategy and reinforces our focus on innovation as the market leader in automated fulfillment."

The Spring 2026 product announcement introduces a new CubeVerse cloud platform, designed to unify data, applications, and AI capabilities across the fulfillment lifecycle, alongside AI-powered software and analytics, and expanded automation capabilities. Together, these capabilities lower total cost of ownership, improve performance and predictability, reduce operational complexity, and support longer operating hours, including full 24/7 operation.

After a decade of rapid investment in warehouse automation, the industry is facing a new challenge: seventy-five percent of companies say synchronizing their supply chain is difficult as logistics networks grow more complex. The question is no longer just how to automate, but how to coordinate machines, software, data, and people into systems that make better decisions and run reliably around the clock.

CubeVerse and AutoStore Intelligence provide the data, simulation, and analytics capabilities that enable this shift-helping customers orchestrate fulfillment decisions across the system lifecycle without replacing existing orchestration or control layers.

The Spring 2026 Product Portfolio

Built on the CubeVerse platform, this Spring's announcements span the fulfillment lifecycle-from system design and AI-driven optimization to autonomous order preparation.

CubeVerse Platform

CubeVerse provides a single platform to design, deploy, and run AutoStore systems. It spans the full system lifecycle-from design and simulation to deployment, operations, analytics, and optimization. CubeVerse simplifies integrations, keeps operations consistent across sites, and helps customers avoid overbuilding and keep costs under control.

AutoStore Intelligence

AutoStore Intelligence applies built-in AI to real operational data across the platform to orchestrate fulfillment in real time. It optimizes robot movement through CubeControl, reduces congestion, and clears traffic bottlenecks to deliver higher throughput during peak periods, with performance continuously improving over time. Embedded across CubeVerse, AutoStore Intelligence uses 20+ proprietary models to predict issues, optimize operations, and deliver measurable performance improvements across the automation lifecycle.

CubeAnalytics

CubeAnalytics, powered by AutoStore Intelligence, turns system data into clear, real-time insights and recommended actions. It helps teams identify issues earlier, reduce downtime, and rely less on specialized in-house expertise. With built-in AI, CubeAnalytics automatically surfaces key issues and patterns, evolving from reporting into an intelligent system that recommends action automatically.

CubeControl

CubeControl, powered by AutoStore Intelligence, uses AI to personalize routing parameters and create optimized robot highways for large, robot-dense grids. This improves traffic flow, reduces congestion, and boosts overall system throughput without additional hardware.

VersaAI

VersaAI delivers robotic piece picking powered by vision and AI, expanding AutoStore's automation portfolio into autonomous order preparation. The system automates order preparation, consolidation, and staging, improving overall AutoStore utilization. It enables operations to run longer hours with consistent throughput and lower cost per order. This supports 24/7 operations without sacrificing performance.

CubeStudio

First major application added to the CubeVerse platform, CubeStudio is a shared, cloud-based environment for system design, simulation, and validation, enabling AutoStore and partners to make data-led decisions together. It serves as an early proof point of AutoStore's modern app strategy powered by CubeVerse.

Cube Enhancements

New workstation layouts and expanded bin and case support give customers more flexibility as volumes, SKUs, and workflows change, without requiring grid rebuilds. Enhancements based on partner and customer feedback include expanded case support in AutoCase, simplified WMS integration through VersaPort, and upgraded industrial PCs for large, high-performance systems.

For more information, watch the Spring announcement stream here.

About AutoStore

AutoStore combines automation, software, and AI to enable Intelligent Fulfillment across the entire lifecycle. Founded in Norway, we've grown into a global technology company delivering advanced technology that automates and orchestrates order fulfillment. Our goal is simple: to ensure orders arrive faster than ever, with minimal environmental impact helping brands exceed customer expectations.

Today, we have more than 1,900 systems in over 65 countries and continue to grow as a global community of employees, partners, customers, suppliers, and connected technologies. Our fulfillment solutions simplify operations, and by listening closely to our community, we continuously innovate to meet the industry's most complex needs. With AutoStore, brands gain speed, efficiency, improved workplaces, and significantly more floor space.

AutoStore moving things forward.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Patrik Wallgren

AutoStore