Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.03.2026 14:06 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SLI & ReOrbit: ReOrbit and SLI sign €150m contract for small GEO satellites

Partnership expands access to next-generation satellite systems and meets rising demand for sovereign space infrastructure

HELSINKI, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ReOrbit, a Finland-based satellite manufacturer, has signed an agreement with asset-financing specialist SLI (formerly Space Leasing International) for the purchase of two next-generation geostationary (GEO) communication satellites with a combined value of €150 million. The deal comes as governments and operators worldwide are accelerating their drive towards fully independent sovereign space infrastructures. Through SLI's platform, satellite operators can access advanced technology on leasing terms instead of outright purchase, supporting more capital-efficient satellite deployment.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, ReOrbit is a European space technology company that designs and builds software-defined, interconnected satellites for high-speed data processing and resilient communications in orbit. Unlike traditional satellite manufacturers, ReOrbit gives nations and organizations full ownership and control of their space infrastructure, enabling strategic autonomy across civil, commercial, and defense applications.

SLI is the aerospace subsidiary of Libra Group and draws on the group's 50+ years of leasing experience across multiple high value asset classes. The company invests in and leases mission-critical aerospace assets spanning satellites and space infrastructure to next-generation aviation technologies.

The agreement reflects the increasing demand for sovereign and resilient space infrastructure, as governments and operators seek greater control over strategic satellite capabilities. By combining SLI's flexible financing platform with ReOrbit's satellite technology, the partnership enables operators to access advanced satellite systems while maintaining full control over their space assets.

Sethu Saveda Suvanam, CEO of ReOrbit commented, "With this contract we continue our mission of delivering industry's most competitive dollar-per-gigabit-per-second pricing for sovereign small GEO communications satellites. We value SLI's confidence in our technology and look forward to expanding partnership opportunities with sovereign operators."

Praveen Vetrivel, CEO of SLI, commented, "We see significant value in this satellite class and the operational advantages it brings to operators. ReOrbit's engineering approach enhances throughput and economics while numerous governments under budgetary pressure rush to attain a fully independent space infrastructure. The combination of ReOrbit's technology and the low cost of entry via SLI's finance platform, can swiftly contribute to national security and long-term resilience."

About ReOrbit

ReOrbit builds advanced satellites for connectivity and communication. Our solutions provide independent control of the satellites and enable secure communications for both military and civilian use. Through long-term partnerships with local operators, we ensure our customers achieve and maintain strategic autonomy. https://www.reorbit.space/

About SLI

SLI was established by Libra Group in 2023 to address the capital needs of the rapidly growing $1 trillion global space economy by providing flexible, innovative asset-financing solutions. Leveraging Libra Group's 50+ years' experience in pioneering leasing models across aerospace, maritime, and renewable energy, SLI seeks to bridge the gap between capital availability and asset deployment - accelerating the creation of an integrated aerospace ecosystem. In July 2025, SLI extended its operational scope to include frontier aviation assets, such as zero-emission electric aircraft.
www.sliaerospace.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/reorbit-and-sli-sign-150m-contract-for-small-geo-satellites-302718765.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.