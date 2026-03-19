EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Consumer

From Occasional Fear To Constant Vigilance: The New Reality Of Personal Safety



19.03.2026 / 14:03 CET/CEST

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By Meg Flippin, Benzinga DETROIT, MICHIGAN - March 19, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - When it comes to walking alone in parking lots or down the street, safety is always on the minds of women across America. It is front and center when they enter a ride share or are in unfamiliar places, and has become as habitual as locking the door upon entering the home or buckling a seatbelt before pulling out of the driveway. These fears are far from unfounded. Women have long been targets of assault, robbery and street harassment that has left them fearful even in their normal surroundings. According to Bureau of Justice Statistics data, hundreds of thousands of women across America are the victims of robberies on American streets each year. Safety concerns are rarely abstract. They tend to intensify in specific environments, stepping into a rideshare with a stranger, walking through a dim parking garage or heading home alone after dark. In those moments, awareness heightens, and people instinctively scan their surroundings for risk. These situational spikes in anxiety are not random; they are tied to context, visibility, familiarity and the presence - or absence - of others. Fear Factor Is Part Of Life Those fears, which touch nearly every aspect of women's lives, are backed by data. A study commissioned by LogicMark, Inc. (OTC: LGMK), a provider of personal emergency response systems and developer of the Aster 24/7 personal safety app, found that nearly 40% of women take daily safety measures. As a result, it is impacting their daily lives, with many women experiencing significant limitations and some even restricting their movements and choices. The study also highlighted that while women across America are increasingly building safety habits into their everyday behaviors to address those concerns, much of this heightened awareness stems from how people subconsciously evaluate their surroundings. Factors like lighting, isolation, unfamiliar streets or the time of day can dramatically change how safe a situation feels. A quiet residential street in daylight may feel routine, while the same location at night can trigger caution. These subtle environmental cues shape how women move through the world, influencing everything from route choices to how closely they monitor their phones. The defenses women currently rely on can still leave them vulnerable. Informal strategies, which often require them to engage with their phones, whether to text their friends or to unlock their devices to call for help, can create gaps when hands are occupied, phones are locked or attention is divided. That gap is driving a new trend: safety is becoming continuous. Mirroring the shift toward always-on health tracking, navigation and connectivity, women are demanding protection that doesn't require them to stop and reach for their phone. If a device can track your blood pressure or your car's speed and location, why can't it protect women when they are walking alone? Aster To The Rescue That's exactly the question LogicMark set out to answer, and the answer is Aster. Aster is LogicMark's mobile app that transforms smartphones into a personal protection device capable of contacting emergency services, friends and loved ones. Aster is designed to help in moments when people feel most vulnerable. For example, if someone is walking to their car late at night or entering an unfamiliar area, they can activate the Hold Until Safe feature to arm the app and maintain awareness until they reach their destination. If plans change or a check-in is missed, the Follow-Me feature lets users schedule alerts and check-ins, so trusted contacts can monitor their progress and step in if something seems wrong. The home screen slider also provides a fast and discreet way to contact emergency services through the app when help is needed immediately, for example, if someone feels uncomfortable in a crowded bar or on a first date and does not want to draw attention to themselves. And when reaching for a phone is not practical, such as during a rideshare, on a crowded commute or when hands are occupied, the Aster Bluetooth button acts as a physical SOS trigger, allowing users to discreetly connect to help with three quick presses without needing to unlock or open their phone. By aligning technology with real-world scenarios where anxiety tends to spike, personal safety solutions can better support the way people actually move through their daily lives. LogicMark is helping pioneer that area with its Aster app and button. To learn more about LogicMark and Aster, click here . Featured image from Shutterstock . This content was originally published on Benzinga . Read further disclosures here . This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Benzinga





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