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WKN: A117KV | ISIN: US46134L1052 | Ticker-Symbol: 7ZH
Frankfurt
19.03.26 | 08:05
22,800 Euro
-1,72 % -0,400
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,20023,80015:54
ACCESS Newswire
19.03.2026 14:26 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Investar Holding Corporation Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Stock Cash Dividends

BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Investar Holding Corporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq:ISTR), the holding company of Investar Bank, National Association (the "Bank"), declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share to holders of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2026 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2026. This is the 50th quarterly dividend paid by the Company, which follows an uninterrupted 11 quarterly cash dividends paid by the Bank.

Additionally, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $16.25 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.625% based on the per annum rate of 6.5%, to holders of the Company's 6.5% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2026 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2026.

About Investar Holding Corporation

Investar Holding Corporation, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association. The Bank currently operates 36 branch locations serving Louisiana, Texas, and Alabama. At December 31, 2025, the Bank had 323 full-time equivalent employees and total assets of $2.8 billion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions about our business that are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those described in this press release. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of future events. Additional information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in any forward-looking statements are described in reports and registration statements we file with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, copies of which are available on the Investar website at www.investarbank.com.

We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based except as required by law.

Contact:

Investar Holding Corporation
Corey Moore
Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief Financial Officer
(225) 227-2348
Corey.Moore@investarbank.com

SOURCE: Investar Holding Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/investar-holding-corporation-declares-quarterly-common-and-preferred-1149007

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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