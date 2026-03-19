Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: CBMJ CEO Rips Legacy Liberal Media Over Iran Coverage on The Schaftlein Report

Negative Iran coverage from legacy media giants Disney (DIS), Comcast (CMCSA), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and Paramount Global (PSKY) may be driving viewers toward independent outlets like Patriot.TV

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism Inc. (OTCID:CBMJ), parent company of Patriot.TV, today highlighted a forceful new segment of "The Schaftlein Report" in which CBMJ CEO Mark Schaftlein sharply criticized legacy liberal media for what he described as distorted, agenda-driven, and defeatist coverage of the conflict with Iran, even as key military objectives are being achieved.

During the segment, Schaftlein argued that much of the legacy press continues to frame the conflict through a lens of pessimism and political hostility rather than operational reality. He noted that Iran's nuclear capabilities have been set back, numerous leadership figures have been eliminated, air superiority has been achieved, and the Iranian navy has been decimated. Yet, according to Schaftlein, much of the reporting from legacy liberal media continues to present the situation as though the United States is losing. The show in its entirety can be viewed at www.patriot.tv

"What we are seeing is a media class so committed to its preferred narrative that it refuses to acknowledge clear strategic gains when they happen," said Mark Schaftlein, CEO of CBMJ and host of The Schaftlein Report. "Instead of giving the public a fair assessment of progress, too many outlets default to pessimism, distortion, and politics-first coverage."

Schaftlein said his criticism is not that the situation is without risk, but that major legacy outlets continue, in his view, to understate meaningful progress while overstating uncertainty, division, and fear. He said that kind of reporting further erodes confidence in traditional media and deepens public frustration with narrative-driven journalism.

CBMJ also notes that legacy media in general, and liberal media even more so, continue to lose viewers as audiences increasingly migrate toward platforms they perceive as more honest, transparent, and less agenda-driven. Management believes this erosion of trust in traditional media is creating a major opening for emerging outlets such as Patriot.TV that are built around conviction, speed, authenticity, and direct analysis. From an investor standpoint, CBMJ believes this audience shift may represent not only a cultural realignment, but a meaningful market opportunity as viewership, engagement, and monetization increasingly move toward independent media brands.

"Trust in the legacy press is collapsing because people can see the agenda," Schaftlein added. "They are tired of narrative management disguised as journalism. They want honest reporting, clear analysis, and voices willing to say what others will not. That is where Patriot.TV has an opportunity to grow, and that is why this moment matters from both a media and investor perspective."

The Schaftlein Report continues to demonstrate the kind of timely, high-conviction programming that can strengthen Patriot.TV's brand, deepen viewer loyalty, and expand CBMJ's strategic relevance in a rapidly changing media environment. As audiences continue to move away from institutional news brands and seek more independent alternatives, the company believes Patriot.TV is positioned to benefit from that migration.

About Patriot TV: Patriot TV is a conservative media network (and a wholly owned subsidiary of Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.) dedicated to defending liberty, faith, and the Constitution. Through original programming, investigative reporting, and unapologetic commentary, Patriot TV provides an alternative to corporate media narratives and serves a growing audience seeking truth without compromise. With a cutting-edge, multi-platform distribution strategy, Patriot TV reaches viewers via its website, social channels, and streaming apps, monetizing content through sponsorships, advertising, e-commerce, and subscriptions.

About Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc. (OTCID:CBMJ): Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc. (CBMJ) is a publicly traded media and digital broadcasting company focused on delivering conservative and faith-based content. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Patriot TV, serves as a premier destination for news, commentary, and original programming that reflects traditional American values. CBMJ's portfolio also includes online news sites, e-commerce properties, and other media assets aligned with its America-first, pro-freedom mission. For more information, visit Patriot.TV.

Media Contact:

Mark Schaftlein - CEO, Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism

(877) 704-6773

SOURCE: Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/cbmj-ceo-rips-legacy-liberal-media-over-iran-coverage-on-the-schaftlein-report-1149252