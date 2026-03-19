CJ 4DPLEX and AMC Theatres Launch First Four Premium SCREENX and 4DX Locations in the United States

AMC Burbank 16 in the Los Angeles market, AMC Town Square 18 in Las Vegas, AMC Gulf Pointe 30 in Houston, and AMC Barrywoods 24 in Kansas City have debuted new immersive premium formats as part of the companies' rollout to select AMC locations.

BURBANK, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium cinema formats and immersive theater technologies, and AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, today announced the opening of the first four premium format auditoriums developed under their strategic partnership. Two SCREENX at AMC auditoriums and two 4DX at AMC auditoriums have been completed across key locations in the United States.

The newly launched locations include:

SCREENX at AMC Burbank 16 - a flagship AMC location in the Los Angeles market and one of the most renowned movie theatres in North America

SCREENX at AMC Town Square 18, just off the Las Vegas Strip

4DX at AMC Gulf Pointe 30 in Houston

4DX at AMC Barrywoods 24 in Kansas City, located near AMC's global headquarters

These openings represent the first four CJ premium format installations at AMC Theatres, marking a major milestone in the companies' collaboration to bring SCREENX and 4DX auditoriums to select AMC locations.

SCREENX introduces a 270-degree panoramic viewing environment that expands select scenes of a film beyond the main screen and onto the auditorium's side walls, surrounding audiences and placing them directly inside the story.

The latest installations also introduce the next generation of SCREENX technology, featuring a fully redesigned show control platform and upgraded 3-chip cinema-quality projection systems for the side walls. These advancements deliver significantly improved brightness, color accuracy, synchronization, and presentation stability, further elevating SCREENX as one of the most advanced premium cinema formats available today.

4DX takes immersion even further by synchronizing motion seats and environmental effects, including wind, vibration, lightning, scent, and water, with the action on screen, allowing audiences to feel the film as it unfolds.

"These initial openings of SCREENX and 4DX represent a continuation of AMC's absolute commitment to being our industry's clear leader in bringing innovative premium experiences to our guests," said Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO, AMC Theatres. "By introducing both SCREENX and 4DX at some of AMC's top locations across the country, in addition to those at our European theatres as well, we are significantly expanding the range of premium options available to moviegoers. We look forward to further enhancing the theatrical experience and growing the list of AMC and Odeon locations where guests can enjoy SCREENX and 4DX in the months and years to come."

"The launch of these first four premium CJ formats with AMC is an important moment for our companies and for the continued evolution of the premium moviegoing experience," said Don Savant, CEO and President, Americas at CJ 4DPLEX. "From the Las Vegas Strip to the fantastic location at AMC Burbank, to major markets like Houston and Kansas City, these installations demonstrate the strong momentum behind immersive premium cinema and our shared commitment to delivering experiences that cannot be replicated at home."

The new auditoriums will showcase a slate of major upcoming releases enhanced for SCREENX and 4DX, including "Project Hail Mary," "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie," "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu," and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day", from studios including Amazon MGM Studios, Universal Pictures, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, and Sony Pictures.

Together, CJ 4DPLEX and AMC Theatres continue to expand immersive premium cinema experiences globally, giving audiences new and compelling reasons to experience films on the big screen.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 855 theatres and 9,640 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, website, and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a proud subsidiary of CJ Group, Korea's leading lifestyle and culture company. Headquartered in Sangam, Seoul, we design and develop immersive cinema technologies that inspire audiences worldwide. Guided by creativity, technology, and cultural vision, we are committed to redefining the future of cinema starting right here in Korea.

CJ 4DPLEX is redefining the moviegoing experience across many countries worldwide, working with the world's top exhibitors to deliver SCREENX, 4DX and ULTRA 4DX to audiences everywhere. From the United States to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, our global presence keeps growing driven by our mission to make immersive storytelling the standard in cinema. Innovation drives us to connect people beyond language and borders through shared experiences.

About SCREENX

SCREENX is the world's most immersive platform, breaking free from the boundaries of a single screen to place audiences at the heart of the story.

With visuals flowing seamlessly across the walls, SCREENX connects film and space, creating moments of true natural immersion. Every sequence is curated to reflect the director's vision, turning each film into a journey only SCREENX can deliver.

About 4DX

4DX provides the best synesthetic viewing experience that connects the audience with movies through its state-of-the-art motion-seats and 21 environmental effects that include water, wind and scents. The 4DX theater is a special theater where you can feel various environmental effects such as wind, light, fog, fragrance, and vibration, as well as motion chairs that move according to the scene of the movie. Audiences can feel a new level loof 4DX effect that maximizes vividness in each scene beyond simply watching movies with limitations of existing video and sound.

CJ 4DPLEX can be found at www.cj4dplex.com.

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