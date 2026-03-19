Antea Group USA Sponsors Season Three of Inogen Alliance's Podcast Rethinking EHS

SAINT PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Antea Group USA, a founding member of the Inogen Alliance, is proud to announce our sponsorship of season three of the global podcast,?Rethinking EHS: Global Goals, Local Delivery, launching 21 April. Created by the Alliance, this podcast traverses the globe to unearth the stories of EHS and sustainability communities making an impact on the ground. It shares compelling stories, expert insights, and diverse perspectives to highlight real solutions and share innovative strategies that drive change.

The idea for a global podcast started from a desire to create an accessible platform for sharing local perspectives from every corner of the world. We envisioned a space to give back to the EHS community by spotlighting expert perspectives, lessons learned, challenges faced, and conversations around today's most pressing topics. Advancing global goals requires collective learning and collaboration, and this podcast is one way we can help drive that progress together.

Following season one, during which thousands of listeners tuned into episodes spanning topics such as Social & Environmental Justice, Occupational Health and Safety, COP29 outcomes, Biodiversity, CSRD, and more, we knew we had to continue these conversations. Season two of the podcast expanded to be available in both audio and video formats across all podcast streaming platforms including?Spotify?and?Apple?as well as the Inogen Alliance?YouTube channel. Topics ranged from AI in EHS to Water Stewardship, Landfills, Infrastructure, Energy Transition, and more.

Across the Alliance, Associates connect regularly through 10 global working groups covering critical focus areas like water stewardship, sustainability, energy transition, remediation, mergers & acquisitions, health & safety, infrastructure and more. Bi-annual Inogen Alliance meetings are held in-person to provide a unique opportunity to meet with experts across the globe as they share experience, feedback, and updates on current environments. Now, as a sponsor of the third season of this podcast, we are excited to bring more of those stories to a wider audience.

"In pursuit of our purpose, we draw on the collective experience of our 70+ and growing members, actively incorporating their technical expertise to partner with organizations all over the world to achieve an equitable and resilient planet. The podcast allows us to extend this expertise and knowledge to a broader base to help accelerate towards a more resilient planet for all," says Angelique Dickson, President of Inogen Alliance and EVP of Antea Group USA.

Whether you're an EHS practitioner, a sustainability specialist, or a leader striving to improve your organization, subscribe and listen to the new season to connect with and learn from our local experts on the ground.?

Sign up now?to get notified of each new episode of this new season.

Upcoming episode topics include:

Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Inogen Alliance - looking back at our history and ahead to industry trends

Contaminants - PFAS, tire wear, microplastics

Risk management and global program management of compliance

Environmental/urban planning and infrastructure

Flood management and environmental planning

Mergers & acquisitions

Data centers

Energy resilience and conservation

Our hosts this season include Inogen Alliance President Angelique Dickson (EVP, Antea Group USA); Chair of the Board Keith Knoke (EVP, Antea Group USA); and Leadership Team members Beatrice Bizzaro (Water Stewardship Service Technical Lead, HPC Italy) and Charlotte Buffoni (EHS Practice Director, Antea Group UK).

Upcoming Antea Group USA speakers include: Keith Knoke (mentioned above), Alizabeth Aramowicz-Smith, VP at Antea Group USA, Jack Sheldon, Senior Consultant at Antea Group USA, and more to come.

Other upcoming speakers to look forward to include Alex Ferguson, CEO of Antea Group UK; Ivy YuXia Liu, Terrapex Canada; Alessandro Intile, HPC Italy; Sofiane Kessouar, Baden Consulting Switzerland; Chris Trim, Peter J. Ramsay & Associates in Australia, and more to come.

The global podcast is made possible by our other sponsoring Associates: Antea Group UK, Baden Consulting, Chola MS Risk, HPC AG, Peter J. Ramsay & Associates, Terrapex, and Tonkin + Taylor.

About Inogen Alliance

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of over 70 independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore?our Associates?or?Contact Us. Watch for more?News & Blog updates, listen to?our podcast?and follow us on?LinkedIn.?

About Antea Group USA??

Antea Group?USA is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical?expertise?and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most?sustainable companies to address?EHS-business?challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique?objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture?opportunities?and find their position of strength. Lastly, we?maintain?a global perspective on?EHS?issues through our work with multinational clients, our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin?America?and as a founding member of the?Inogen?Alliance. Learn more at us.anteagroup.com.??

Find more stories and multimedia from Antea Group at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Antea Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/antea-group-usa-sponsors-season-three-of-inogen-alliances-podcas-1149254