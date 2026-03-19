The Total Economic Impact (TEI) of Tanium Autonomous IT study reveals 75% reduction in MTTR, 95% greater workstation patching efficiency and 70% productivity boost by year three with Tanium

Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, announced today that a commissioned 2026 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact (TEI) study found that the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform delivered 235% return on investment (ROI) and $20.1M in total benefits for a composite global enterprise by year three with a payback period of under six months.

The study details the economic results and business impact organizations achieved using the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform, including a 75% reduction in mean time to repair (MTTR) for endpoint incidents, a 95% improvement in workstation patching efficiency and a 70% productivity improvement for endpoint operations and security teams by year three.

"Autonomous IT is delivering real results and measurable business impact," said Pedro Diaz, chief revenue officer at Tanium. "This new Forrester study shows exactly what our customers experience every day with Tanium, including faster remediation, serious improvements in patching efficiency, higher team productivity and a stronger security posture. With Tanium Autonomous IT, powered by real-time endpoint intelligence and control, organizations can innovate faster, stay resilient and move their business forward with confidence."

The Tanium Autonomous IT Platform empowered customers to save both time and money, with real results. According to the Forrester study, the composite organizations realized:

235% return on investment, with $20.1M in total benefits over three years, including millions in cost savings from legacy tools and avoided end user downtime.

95% greater workstation patching efficiency.

80% software reclamation further reducing waste, strengthening operational performance and unlocking new productivity gains across IT and security teams.

Average payback period of six months.

To learn more, Tanium's Vice President of Sales Enablement and Value Engineering Colin Smith will join guest speakers, Forrester Senior Analyst Paddy Harrington and Forrester Senior TEI Consultant Erach Desai, to discuss key findings and conclusions from The Total Economic Impact of Tanium Autonomous IT in this upcoming webinar.

Learn more about the real business impact customers experience with Tanium Autonomous IT: https://www.tanium.com/resources/forrester-tei/?utm_source=business-wire&utm_asset=forrestertei&utm_medium=pr&utm_id=701PI00002YUEIRYA5

About the Study

A Forrester TEI study is designed to quantify the benefits, costs, risks and flexibility of a solution to determine its impact on an organization. The study is conducted entirely by Forrester using independent and objective research from actual Tanium customers. Tanium did not take part in the interview process or provide any information for the study.

The Forrester TEI findings are based on interviews with decision-makers who have experience using the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform in their organizations. Forrester combined the results into a single composite organization, which is a North America-based global enterprise with 40,000 employees and $15 billion in annual revenue. The composite organization has a distributed technology footprint spanning corporate offices, retail and field locations, and international regions. It manages 48,000 endpoints across Windows, Linux, macOS, servers and cloud workloads.

About Tanium

Tanium is the Autonomous IT company. Driven by AI and real-time endpoint intelligence, Tanium Autonomous IT empowers IT and security teams to make their organizations unstoppable. The company is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools and as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment.

Many of the world's leading organizations trust Tanium's single, unified platform for endpoint management and security to innovate faster, stay resilient and move business forward with confidence, at scale.

To learn how Tanium delivers Autonomous IT for unstoppable business visit www.tanium.com and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319896407/en/

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