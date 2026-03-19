PATRIOT SOFTWARE LLC: Patriot Software's Simple Rule for Scaling: "Engineer It"

Patriot is hiring engineers, product managers, and designers to support rapid growth.

CANTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Patriot Software, a leading provider of accounting and payroll software , is facing a problem most companies would envy: demand that's outpacing traditional scaling methods. Patriot's answer isn't to hire across every department. It's to hire engineers and let them figure it out.

"Most companies throw headcount at growth. We'd rather throw engineers at it," says Kyle Quinn Dreger, Patriot's CEO. "We're deliberately investing in top-tier software builders like engineers, product managers, and designers who can automate the work instead of just adding more people to do it."

This engineering-first mindset means that Patriot is actively hiring engineers, designers, and product managers to build the systems, tools, and automation that will allow every team to move faster and do more without the typical growing pains. The result is a company that scales with intention, becoming smarter and more efficient as it gets bigger.

For engineers considering their next move, Patriot's philosophy translates into something rare: genuine ownership and visible impact across the entire business.

"Engineers here don't just build our accounting and payroll software. They shape how the whole company operates and scales," said Tim Seitzinger, Director of Engineering at Patriot Software. "If you want to do work that actually moves the needle across an entire business, this is the kind of place where that happens."

Patriot embraces a flexible, modern approach to work, with both onsite roles at its Canton, Ohio headquarters and fully remote positions available. In addition to competitive and transparent compensation, Patriot offers a range of benefits including flexible paid time off; comprehensive medical, dental, and vision coverage; paid leave for all new parents; 401(k) match; and more.

U.S. residents who meet qualifications and criteria can apply at careers.patriotsoftware.com .

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About Patriot Software:

Patriot Software is disrupting the accounting and payroll industries with its low prices, highest customer reviews, and award-winning software. Patriot offers cloud-based accounting, payroll , HR, and time and attendance software solutions that help American businesses with up to 500 employees simplify their administrative tasks. Patriot's US-based customer support team provides a personal touch that most software companies lack today. The company has been serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide since 2002.

For more information, please contact:

Rachel Blakely-Gray

Content Manager

marketing@patriotsoftware.com

www.patriotsoftware.com

SOURCE: PATRIOT SOFTWARE LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/patriot-softwares-simple-rule-for-scaling-%22engineer-it%22-1149120