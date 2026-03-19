Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - AIP Asset Management today announced that it has been named an Excellence Award Nominee in the Private Asset Investment Provider of the Year category at the 2026 Wealth Professional Awards, presented by Wealth Professional Canada in partnership with Focal AI.

The recognition places AIP Asset Management among the top private investment providers in Canada, and highlights the firm's work expanding advisor access to event-driven strategies and alternative investment opportunities across the capital market structure.

"We're honored to be recognized by Wealth Professional Canada," said Jay Bala, CEO of AIP Asset Management. "This nomination reflects the strength of our platform and commitment of our team to source, analyze, extract and deliver private and pre-IPO event-driven investment opportunities for advisors and their clients."

The Private Asset Investment Provider of the Year category recognizes firms that demonstrate excellence in private capital markets investing, including strong advisor relationships, innovative investment strategies, effective education around private markets, and meaningful contributions to the broader investment ecosystem.

All Wealth Professional Excellence Award Nominee submissions are reviewed by an independent judging panel of industry leaders and senior representatives. Each submission is evaluated against a standardized set of criteria, with scores assigned across multiple sections and aggregated to determine a total score for each finalist. A minimum of three judges assess each category, and their combined scores determine the final winner. Judging will commence in April 2026 and is conducted in an impartial, balanced, and rigorous manner, with any judge recusing themselves in the event of a conflict of interest. The annual Wealth Professional Awards do not include AUM, revenue or sales activity as a criteria. Nominees for the annual Wealth Professional Awards do not pay a fee to be nominated or listed as a winner, and the awards are open to every advisor and firm in Canada. For more information on the awards go to: wealthprofessionalawards.ca

Winners of the Wealth Professional Awards will be announced later this year following the selection process among the shortlisted nominees.

The Excellence Award Nominee recognition comes as AIP continues to scale its offerings. The firm also announced that it is closing AIP XIPO LP II on March 31, 2026, marking the next phase of its strategy of investing in late-stage growth and pre-IPO companies. The fund builds on AIP's approach of providing structured access to companies approaching significant liquidity events while maintaining a disciplined risk framework.

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About AIP Asset Management

AIP Asset Management is an independent, Toronto-based investment firm focused on opportunistic, event-driven research and market strategies linked to late-stage growth companies. The firm works with advisors and institutional partners to provide differentiated access to private investment opportunities designed to complement traditional portfolio allocations.

For more information, visit www.aipassetmanagement.com or www.xiposhares.com for details on XIPO LP II.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289074

Source: AIP Asset Management Inc.