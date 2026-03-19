Algorand Foundation and Algorand Technologies Unify Ecosystem Operations Through Strategic Agreement

Algorand Foundation's new U.S. structure brings protocol development and ecosystem strategy under one roof to accelerate global impact

DOVER, Del., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algorand Foundation and Algorand Technologies today announced a landmark agreement for Algorand Technologies' intellectual property and Algorand Protocol development and support activities to be consolidated at Algorand Foundation. Given the decentralized nature of the protocol, proposed improvements continue to be subject to the approval of the vast majority of consensus participants. This strategic consolidation marks the final step in the Foundation's transition to a unified, U.S.-based structure designed to accelerate the growth of the Algorand ecosystem, in line with the original vision of Algorand creator and Algorand Technologies founder Silvio Micali for a blockchain-based future for financial empowerment.

By bringing protocol development and ecosystem growth under one roof, the Foundation is positioned to guide a more cohesive strategy for global payments, asset tokenization, and decentralized financial infrastructure. As part of this agreement, all social media handles and other marketing assets will also move to the Foundation. Additionally, to support Algorand Technologies', Silvio Micali's, and the Algorand Foundation's desire to ensure resources for sustained maintenance and support of the Algorand Protocol, as part of the agreement, the Algorand Foundation will commit at least $15 million in funding for the technical maintenance, enhancement, and support of the Algorand Protocol.

"I founded Algorand on the belief that we shouldn't have to accept tradeoffs between security, decentralization, and scalability, and I designed the Algorand protocol from the beginning for global scale and permissionless participation," said Silvio Micali. "In this new environment, I believe that having unified operations under Algorand Foundation leadership will greatly help Algorand to deliver on the promise of blockchain."

The Foundation's mandate to maintain and develop the protocol follows the Foundation's recent relocation of its global headquarters to Delaware and the appointment of a new Board of Directors. "This agreement completes our strategy to create a unified powerhouse for blockchain innovation here in the United States," said Staci Warden, CEO of the Algorand Foundation. "By assuming responsibility for the development and sustainability of the protocol, we can more effectively align our technical roadmap with the needs of our global ecosystem and partners, and position Algorand as the chain that enables financial empowerment at scale."

This unification is expected to foster deeper collaboration with the Algorand Foundation's newly formed Ecosystem Advisory Council, ensuring that important ecosystem voices can contribute to the protocol's evolution.

About Algorand

Algorand is a public layer-1 blockchain built for financial empowerment. Algorand offers tools to move money across borders, issue and manage assets, verify identity, and develop services that rely on dependable performance and instant settlement. Developers and organizations use Algorand to create practical tools for payments, identity, asset tokenization, public records, and other financial services. Algorand's all-in-one blockchain infrastructure powers financial apps that are easy to build, simple to use, and unlock economic opportunity for users.

Today, the Algorand ecosystem spans startups, developers, governments, and global partners building real-world financial and digital asset solutions. With Algorand, you decide where your money lives, how it moves, and who can access it. To learn more and join the financial empowerment movement, visit algorand.co.

Contact

algorand@wachsman.com

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