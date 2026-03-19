MarketsandMarkets Awarded on the Forbes America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2026 List

PUNE, India, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets has been recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2026. This distinguished honor is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the global statistics portal and industry-ranking leader. The 2026 list was officially announced on March 17th, 2026, and published on the Forbes website.

The America's Best Management Consulting Firms list highlights the top-performing consultancies across the United States, based on comprehensive data from both expert and client evaluations through an online, two-step methodology:

1. Expert Survey: More than 10,000 partners and executives were invited to recommend consulting firms across 16 client sectors and 17 functional areas.

2. Client Survey: Over 1,250 clients were asked to assess management consultancies they have engaged with over the past four years. Respondents identified the industries and functional areas of collaboration, then reviewed a shortlist for each category built from prior-year results and new expert recommendations. Self-nominations were not permitted.

Based on the results of this rigorous analysis, MarketsandMarkets is proud to be named to the Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2026.

Statista continues to produce hundreds of global rankings and industry listings in partnership with major media outlets. Its independent research and analysis are built on the strength of statista.com-a leading data and business intelligence platform offering statistics, relevant business insights, and market and consumer studies worldwide.

The Growth Intelligence Moment: Why Companies Are Turning to MarketsandMarkets

As MarketsandMarkets is recognized among the world's Top Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, the recognition reflects a deeper shift unfolding across global boardrooms.

Executives everywhere are asking the same question:

Are our current offerings, customers, and revenue models still relevant in a world of accelerating disruption?

Artificial intelligence, physical AI, geopolitical realignments, supply-chain restructuring, and rapid technological breakthroughs are reshaping industries simultaneously. Companies are making major strategic moves to adapt-but most of these changes remain below the financial radar. Over the next 12-18 months, many organizations will appear to leap ahead while others suddenly fall behind as these shifts begin to show up in financial results.

"Most companies are still trying to understand where revenues are shifting. The real advantage is seeing where new revenues are forming before they become obvious," says Sandeep Sugla, Founder and CEO of MarketsandMarkets.

For more than 17 years, MarketsandMarkets has built one of the world's most comprehensive intelligence infrastructures focused on these interconnected shifts. Serving 13,000 organizations globally, the firm analyzes not just companies and markets, but the deeper dynamics across you, your client, and your client's client-revealing how revenue shifts cascade across entire ecosystems.

What once lived in boardrooms is now moving directly into the hands of operators.

GrowthIQ helps leaders continuously monitor disruptions across markets, technologies, competitors, and customer ecosystems-turning complex signals into clear "where to play" and "how to win" decisions.

SalesPlay extends this intelligence directly into the sales workflow, connecting CRM activity with external market signals to identify where the next opportunity will emerge.

"In an era of unprecedented uncertainty and velocity of change, the biggest risk for companies is not acting too late-it is not seeing the shift early enough," says Aman Gupta, Co-Founder of MarketsandMarkets.

Increasingly, companies believe that seeing the next wave of revenue before everyone else does may determine who leads the next decade of growth.

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

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