Remergify, Inc.: Remergify Announces Strategic Partnership with Farrington Capital Group and Near Infrared Imaging, Inc to Incorporate AI into Near-Infrared Medical Technology

Commercialization of the Vein-Eye Platform Targets Global Medical Markets Across Surgical, and Biometric Applications

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Remergify, Inc. today announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a strategic alliance with Farrington Capital Group (FCG) and Near Infrared Imaging, Inc., (NII) to accelerate the development and global commercialization of near-infrared (NIR) medical technology through the Vein-Eye platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, Remergify will serve as Lead Administrator, coordinating daily operations and communications between the three parties, managing contract compliance, and overseeing the administrative roadmap for the partnership's worldwide initiatives. Farrington Capital Group will serve as the AI Development Engine, responsible for the research, design, and engineering of all artificial intelligence components - including proprietary algorithms for automated bleeding detection, tissue analysis, and ophthalmic diagnostic software. Near Infrared Imaging, LLC contributes its patented full HD near-infrared hardware, existing intellectual property, and specialized NIR data sets required to train the AI models, and will serve as the primary entity for global distribution of the Vein-Eye Carry device.

"Remergify was built to transform promising enterprises into market-ready powerhouses, and this partnership is a perfect expression of that mission," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Remergify. "When you bring together NII's patented hardware and proprietary data, FCG's cutting-edge AI capabilities, and Remergify's operational infrastructure, you have everything required to change how the world's medical professionals diagnose and monitor patients. We are proud to be at the center of this initiative and committed to making the Vein-Eye platform a global standard of care."

"The data sets and hardware that NII brings to this alliance give our AI team an extraordinary foundation to work from," said Alfred Leroy Farrington II, CEO of Farrington Capital Group. "We are developing algorithms that will redefine the speed and accuracy of bleeding detection and ophthalmic diagnostics. This is the kind of partnership that produces real breakthroughs, and we are energized by what this team will build together."

"Near Infrared Imaging has spent years developing the hardware and intellectual property at the heart of the Vein-Eye platform," said Michael Feeney, CEO of Near Infrared Imaging, Inc. "Pairing our patented NIR technology with Farrington Capital Group's AI expertise and Remergify's operational leadership gives us the pathway to bring this technology to healthcare providers at every level - from premier surgical centers to mobile units serving communities around the world. This partnership is the catalyst we've been working toward."

The partnership will focus on three high-value medical workflows:

Post-Surgical Monitoring - enabling real-time AI detection of subdermal tissue bleeding and hematoma formation

Biometric Integration - enhancing non-contact vein recognition for secure medical and enterprise environments

Detection of Infiltration and Extravasation - enabling the real-time monitoring of IV infusions for the leakage of blood and medicine from the vein into surrounding tissue.

The parties have committed to delivering the highest quality medical solutions at a price accessible to the global community, with a shared goal of optimizing the Vein-Eye Carry for deployment across diverse healthcare settings worldwide - from high-end surgical suites to mobile medical units in underserved regions.

About Remergify Remergify is a Miami-based strategic corporate transformation and technology company specializing in revitalizing dormant and undervalued enterprises and deploying innovative digital and AI-driven solutions. Through its proprietary methodologies, blockchain-native platforms - including TrustNFT.io and Cerfinity.com - and its Expert Market Protocol (EMP), Remergify injects capital, strategic vision, and operational infrastructure into companies across healthcare technology, blockchain security, digital authentication, and Web3 sectors. For more information, visit www.remergify.com.

About Farrington Capital Group Farrington Capital Group is an AI development firm focused on building proprietary algorithms and intelligent diagnostic software for the medical technology sector. FCG's engineering capabilities span automated tissue analysis, ophthalmic diagnostics, and real-time surgical monitoring applications. For more information, contact Farrington Capital Group at Alfred Farrington II, CEO, alfred@farringtoncapitalgroup.com.

About Near Infrared Imaging, Inc Near Infrared Imaging, Inc. is a hardware and intellectual property leader in near-infrared medical imaging, holding core patents for the full HD NIR hardware platform and proprietary NIR data sets that power the Vein-Eye product line. NII serves as the primary global distribution entity for the Vein-Eye Carry device.

For more information, contact Near Infrared Imaging, Inc. at info@nearinfraredimaging.com or 508-384-3800 (EST).

Media and Investors:

Stuart Fine

CEO, Remergify

stuart@remergify.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The parties undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

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