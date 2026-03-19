Klarna, the global digital bank and payments provider, today announced that the Klarna Card has reached 5 million active customers globally, underscoring rapid adoption as consumers shift towards new forms of payment which provide more control over day-to-day money management.

The card draws from the customer's own funds for everyday spending, with the option to spread the cost of a specific purchase, like a large appliance or a flight, when it makes sense to do so. The result is a card that offers genuine spending control without the long-term debt obligations that come with traditional credit cards.

The card's growth is reinforced by Klarna's membership program. The program offers premium perks such as airport lounge access, travel insurance, and lifestyle subscriptions without requiring users to take on debt, meet spending thresholds, or revolve balances. By separating everyday spending from rewards, Klarna is challenging the strings-attached model legacy banks have long relied on.

"The pace of adoption shows a clear shift in how consumers want to manage everyday spending," said David Sandström, Chief Marketing Officer at Klarna. "They're voting with their wallets and looking for the control and flexibility in a single card. Unlike traditional banks, Klarna gives people the choice to pay now, or pay over time: the right tool for each situation."

Now available in 16 countries, from Paris to Stockholm, London to Los Angeles, the Klarna Card is becoming a central entry point into Klarna's broader suite of payment and banking services. As the card expands across new markets, Klarna is positioning itself as a global digital bank that puts spending control back in the hands of consumers.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay Google Pay. One million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

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