KPMG: Asset Recycling as a Strategic Enabler

KPMG's role

KPMG in Singapore worked with the World Bank's Infrastructure Finance Department (IFD) to prepare the Asset Recycling Handbook. The handbook provides governments with a step-by-step roadmap for implementing asset recycling programs. The handbook covers entire lifecycle of asset recycling, including areas of asset identification, asset valuation, transaction structuring and application of proceeds.

In addition, KPMG and the World Bank's IFD team conducted capacity building workshops with policymakers and infrastructure agencies. These workshops included training sessions on global best practices in asset recycling, including mobilizing climate finance.