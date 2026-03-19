Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
19.03.2026 15:38 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KPMG: Asset Recycling as a Strategic Enabler

Delivering on the roadmap for asset monetization, through innovative funding and financing, including climate finance.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 /

The Asset Recycling Handbook

KPMG in Singapore worked with the World Bank Group to develop The Asset Recycling Handbook, a roadmap for monetizing existing infrastructure assets and reinvesting the proceeds into new projects to unlock capital and support further sustainable infrastructure development.

The issue

Governments in emerging markets are often challenged by fiscal constraints and increasing demands for infrastructure. Traditional financing models are insufficient to meet the scale necessary for urbanization and climate resilience. At the same time, many existing public assets underperform, locking-in capital that could otherwise be used for new infrastructure investments. This situation highlights the need for a structured roadmap to monetize assets and reinvest the proceeds in a transparent manner.

KPMG's role

KPMG in Singapore worked with the World Bank's Infrastructure Finance Department (IFD) to prepare the Asset Recycling Handbook. The handbook provides governments with a step-by-step roadmap for implementing asset recycling programs. The handbook covers entire lifecycle of asset recycling, including areas of asset identification, asset valuation, transaction structuring and application of proceeds.

In addition, KPMG and the World Bank's IFD team conducted capacity building workshops with policymakers and infrastructure agencies. These workshops included training sessions on global best practices in asset recycling, including mobilizing climate finance.

Accelerating adoption

The Asset Recycling Handbook is set to accelerate the adoption of asset recycling frameworks across emerging markets. The handbook integrates green and climate-related criteria into asset monetization strategies and explore the use of blended finance and institutional investor engagement to unlock global capital. Ultimately, asset recycling is more than a fiscal tool - it is a strategic enabler for modernizing infrastructure and advancing the green transition.

Click here to view this article on kpmg.com

Find more stories and multimedia from KPMG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KPMG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kpmg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KPMG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/asset-recycling-as-a-strategic-enabler-1149264

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.