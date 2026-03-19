LG Electronics USA: 2026 'New American Home' Integrates Advanced HVAC Solutions To Meet Ambitious Energy-Efficiency Goals

HVAC Design Leveraging Multiple LG Solutions Supports Comfort and Helps Reduce Energy Use

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / News Summary:

HVAC solutions from LG Electronics are playing a critical role in supporting The New American Home's pursuit of ambitious energy performance and innovation goals.

A supplemental HVAC design, featuring LG's inverter heat pump technologies and advanced ducted and ductless units, aims to provide flexible zoned comfort and may contribute to reduced energy use under varying occupancy conditions.

The project integrates key elements of LG's product portfolio, including the Multi V S VRF solution, inverter heat pump water heater and LG ThinQ smart home integration, to support energy efficiency objectives and home system management functionality.

Energy-efficient products from global HVAC leader LG Electronics are supporting the ambitious energy performance and innovation goals established for The New American Home (TNAH) 2026. LG HVAC solutions were specified for TNAH, the National Association of Home Builders' official showcase home that demonstrates best practices, state-of-the-art products and emerging approaches for today's dynamic U.S. home building industry.

The New American Home 2026 project in Winter Park, Fla., led by builder Alair Homes and designed by Michael Wenrich Architects, establishes a new residential construction benchmark emphasizing flexible zoned comfort, optimal energy performance objectives, indoor air quality (IAQ) and smart home integration features.

High-performance building consultancy Two Trails supported TNAH's project approach in pursuing sustainability certifications and an estimated 32 percent greater efficiency than a typical new code-built home. LG's inverter heat pump technologies and its ducted and ductless HVAC solutions supported meeting these project objectives.

Developed for dual purposes, the 2026 TNAH functions as both a daily residence and a large-scale entertainment venue for hosting more than 100 people at events and fundraisers within the 9,200-square-foot property.

Engineering for Efficiency: LG HVAC'S Innovative Approach

To accommodate the heating and cooling needs for its large occupancy fluctuations while still meeting the project's energy-efficiency goals, LG implemented a project-specific, supplemental HVAC product configuration consisting of two 3-ton units dedicated specifically for events. This is intended to support the home's overall energy reduction as the products remain off until larger events necessitate their use.

"The LG team's sustainability acumen both in overall design and product development was critical in helping us achieve our energy targets for The New American Home," said Drew Smith, Chief Operating Officer of Two Trails Inc., the energy consultant and verifier for the project. "Each of their products have efficiency features embedded into their design, and many carry the ENERGY STAR label. Together, with the unique supplemental HVAC design, LG created an impressive solution in terms of energy reduction."

Core Technologies: LG's Advanced Portfolio Drives Performance

Various LG Air Conditioning Technologies solutions specified for the project are intended to contribute to the home's performance targets:

VRF Solution: The LG "Multi V S" variable refrigerant flow outdoor unit forms the primary VRF outdoor equipment utilized for space conditioning at the project. Its inverter technology is intended to support reduced energy consumption compared to conventional fixed-speed equipment under appropriate operating conditions and system configuration, consistent with applicable performance ratings.

Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater : The ENERGY STAR certified water heating product incorporates inverter-based heat pump motor technology into a compact form factor. It supports electrical consumption savings across wider heating operating ranges of 23°F to 120°F (ambient temperature), based on product ratings and application conditions. With a noise level as low as 42dB(A) and a Uniform Energy Factor (UEF) of up to 3.93, this product supports high-efficiency water heating applications.

Ducted and Ductless Indoor Units: The home incorporates a combination of concealed ducted units and ductless indoor products (such as wall-mounted or ceiling cassette units). These products support zoned comfort control, allowing occupants to customize temperature settings in different areas of the home, and may help reduce unnecessary conditioning and associated energy use under typical operating conditions.

ThinQ Smart Home Integration: All LG HVAC components in TNAH are integrated with the LG ThinQ smart home platform, enabling remote monitoring and control of the compatible LG HVAC products via a smartphone or tablet when connected to the internet and configured with supported devices. The home also features LG's AC Smart controller that provides convenient management and control of the multiple HVAC products within the home.

Through these integrated solutions, LG is supporting TNAH to achieve energy efficiency and occupant comfort, according to LG Electronics USA Senior Vice President Steve Scarbrough, general manager of LG Air Conditioning Technologies. He explained how the project serves as a case study for architects and home builders looking to incorporate advanced heat pump technologies into their own projects.

"TNAH pushes the envelope in terms of forward-thinking home building practices, and for this year's incredible home, our expanded offering of both HVAC and heat pump water heater solutions is intended to support the team's goals," said Scarbrough. "Our partnership with NAHB and TNAH reflects LG's commitment to providing comfort and air quality solutions and supporting project energy-efficiency objectives for homebuilders and their buyers."

Complementing the LG HVAC products in TNAH are smart home appliances and consumer electronics from LG and built-in kitchen appliances from LG's luxury brand SKS - all delivering home connectivity, convenience and performance to TNAH. The NAHB named LG Electronics USA as NAHB Platinum Partner.

For more information about LG's full portfolio of HVAC products, visit www.lghvac.com and for more details on the TNAH project, tune into the LG Pro Cast Podcast.

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About LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA

LG Electronics USA's Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a participant in the air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning products and equipment, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating, air conditioning, water heating, and building controls. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, LG Electronics USA (based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.), is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual revenues of over $60 billion. Learn more about LG's HVAC offerings at lghvac.com or follow on social: LinkedIn, YouTube, X (Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

LG Electronics North America

John I. Taylor

+1 202 719 3490

john.taylor@lge.com

www.LG.com

Find more stories and multimedia from LG Electronics USA at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: LG Electronics USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/2026-new-american-home-integrates-advanced-hvac-solutions-to-meet-ambi-1149265