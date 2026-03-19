HCSS Shatters Records at 2026 Stevie Awards

With multiple gold wins for excellent customer service, judges praised the human connection HCSS provides in an era of automation

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / HCSS, the leading provider of innovative software for the construction industry, proudly announced it has received six prestigious honors at the 2026 Stevie Awards. Widely considered the world's premier business awards, the Stevie Awards recognized HCSS with three Gold Stevie wins, as well as the coveted People's Choice Award for Favorite Customer Service.

As many technology firms shift toward fully automated support models, HCSS continues to distinguish itself through a "human-first" philosophy. This year's recognition, marking the sixth year in a row the company has been honored, is highlighted by the Contact Center of the Year Gold award and validates the company's 40-year commitment to augmenting technology with genuine human connection.

Central to the success of HCSS is a record-breaking 98.78% First Call Resolution (FCR) rate. While the industry trend has long-since shifted toward chatbots and ticket queues, HCSS maintains 24/7/365 instant support, handled by product-trained experts at its headquarters in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, Texas.

"It's one thing for us to say we care, but having the Stevie Award judges actually see the heart behind our numbers proves something about our people," said Patrick Babb, HCSS Director of Technical Support. "That 98.78% resolution rate isn't just some vanity metric. It represents a real contractor out in the field who immediately got an expert on the phone when they needed one."

On that same note, one Stevie Award judge noted the "secret sauce" of HCSS is "a great product paired with genuine care for your people, which naturally delivers outstanding service to your customers."

Beyond the technical evaluations of the judging panel, receiving the most votes for the People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite Customer Service reflects the trust and loyalty of the HCSS user community.

"We've always believed that even the best software is useless if you don't have a real person there to back you up," Babb added. "We care greatly about our team here and invest in them just like we would want them to invest in our customers. These awards help remind us we're on the right track with our goal to keep getting better and better."

For more information about HCSS and its award-winning support, visit www.hcss.com .

ABOUT HCSS

HCSS is the leading provider of construction management software for heavy civil and infrastructure projects. Since 1986, HCSS has helped contractors work smarter, faster, and safer with innovative software designed hand-in-hand with the people who use it. What began with HeavyBid, the industry standard in estimating, has grown into a powerful, user-friendly platform spanning the entire project lifecycle. The HCSS platform-HeavyBid, HeavyJob, and HCSS Fleet-centralizes data across the office, field, and shop to deliver real-time insights and streamlined workflows so contractors can bid, build, and deliver with confidence. Recognized as both a pioneer and an industry leader, HCSS continues to innovate with customer-centric solutions and award-winning 24/7/365 support.

CONTACT

David Redd

HCSS

david.redd@hcss.com

281-833-6374

SOURCE: HCSS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hcss-shatters-records-at-2026-stevier-awards-1149268