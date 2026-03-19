Global Electronics Council: First Registered Networking Equipment Continues EPEAT's Expansion Into Sustainable Digital Infrastructure

Products EPEAT registered by Extreme Networks highlight growing momentum for sustainability across the networking technologies that support modern digital operations

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / The Global Electronics Council (GEC), steward of the EPEAT ecolabel today announced the first networking equipment products listed on the EPEAT Registry. This milestone expands the ecolabel's reach into networking technologies that underpin modern enterprise IT environments.

The first registered products, including the 5420 Series of enterprise network switches and AP4020 Wi-Fi 7 access points from Extreme Networks, a leader in AI-powered automation for networking, mark an important step in bringing independently verified sustainability standards to the networking equipment that powers organizations worldwide.

Networking technologies play a foundational role in enabling enterprise operations across campuses, distributed organizations, and cloud-connected environments. As demand for digital connectivity continues to accelerate, the addition of networking equipment to EPEAT enables organizations to integrate sustainability considerations into core digital infrastructure decisions.

The inclusion of networking equipment in the EPEAT Registry reflects growing industry recognition that sustainability must extend beyond traditional endpoint devices to the broader digital systems that support modern operations.

Networking equipment serves as a critical layer within digital infrastructure, connecting users, devices, data centers, and cloud services. As global demand for connectivity continues to rise, manufacturers and enterprise buyers are increasingly focused on addressing the environmental impacts associated with these essential technologies.

By applying lifecycle-based sustainability criteria to networking equipment, including considerations related to materials, manufacturing, energy use, and end-of-life management, EPEAT provides organizations with trusted information to support more responsible technology procurement.

"The addition of networking equipment to the EPEAT Registry marks an important milestone in expanding sustainability across the digital infrastructure that powers modern organizations," said Bob Mitchell, CEO of the Global Electronics Council. "As enterprises continue to invest in the connectivity and computing systems that drive today's digital economy, it is critical that sustainability considerations extend beyond endpoint devices to the technologies that enable communication, data processing, and cloud connectivity. By bringing independently verified sustainability criteria to networking equipment, EPEAT is helping manufacturers demonstrate leadership while enabling purchasers to make more informed and responsible technology decisions."

Extreme Networks is the first brand to register networking equipment products under the EPEAT program, demonstrating leadership in advancing sustainability within enterprise networking.

"EPEAT status is proof that sustainability is built into how we design, not added later. It reflects smarter innovation across the full product lifecycle and gives our customers confidence they're choosing high-performing products that align with their environmental goals. We're proud to be the first and only vendor to deliver EPEAT registered networking equipment and will continue working with the Global Electronics Council to advance access to sustainable networking solutions," said Katy Motiey, Chief Legal, Administrative & Sustainability Officer, Extreme Networks.

The expansion of EPEAT into networking equipment introduces new opportunities for both manufacturers and technology buyers.

For manufacturers, EPEAT registration provides a pathway to demonstrate sustainability leadership and differentiate products through independently verified environmental criteria.

For enterprise purchasers, the availability of EPEAT registered networking equipment expands sustainable procurement options and enables organizations to incorporate networking technologies into broader IT sustainability strategies.

For the technology industry, the introduction of networking equipment into the EPEAT signals the continued expansion of ecolabeling across the technology sector and reinforces the role of transparent sustainability standards in driving innovation and market transformation.

About the Global Electronics Council

The Global Electronics Council (GEC) envisions a world with only sustainable electronic technology that enhances the well-being of people and planet. Our mission is to accelerate the transformation of markets toward prioritizing the most sustainable electronic products and services.

As stewards of the EPEAT ecolabel, we set global standards for electronics that empower brands, their value chains and their buyers to achieve ambitious sustainability goals. Through our thought leadership, advocacy, and EPEAT ecolabel, GEC is helping to reshape the electronics industry into a driving force for environmental preservation and global well-being.

About the EPEAT Ecolabel

EPEAT is a leading global ecolabel that enables manufacturers to follow strict third-party verified standards while providing transparency for buyers.

Since its launch in 2006, procurement professionals have reported purchases of more than 2.7 billion EPEAT products, generating cost savings exceeding $34 billion USD and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 341 million metric tonnes.

Media Contact

Erik Fessler

Senior Manager, Global Communications

Global Electronics Council

Direct Line: +1 (971) 380-4088

U.S. Eastern Time Zone

efessler@gec.org

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SOURCE: Global Electronics Council

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/first-registered-networking-equipment-continues-epeats-expansion-into-sustainable-digital-1149266