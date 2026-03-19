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PR Newswire
19.03.2026 15:54 Uhr
168 Leser
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Sieyuan Electric Secured Over 4.5 GWh Energy Storage Agreements in Romania, Advancing Global Market Expansion

?BUCHAREST, Romania, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sieyuan Electric?, a global leader in power technology and energy storage solutions, announced the signing of a 2.?5 GWh energy storage agreement with a prominent Romanian energy developer on March 18. The deal follows another GWh-scale projects secured earlier this month, bringing the company's total contracted capacity in Romania to over 4.5 GWh? so far in 2026 - a significant milestone reinforces its growing footprint in Europe's diversified energy landscape.

These projects will feature Sieyuan's turnkey ?Battery Energy Storage Systems? (BESS), that encompass lithium battery pack, power conversion system, transformer, medium-voltage switchgear, and advanced energy management system, which are all tailor-made to meet stringent European safety, performance, and grid-compliance standards. As a global Tier 1 energy storage manufacturer, Sieyuan is dedicated to delivering ?one-stop energy solution?, while the BESS technologies have been verified by leading global institutions including ?BloombergNEF?, ?DNV and TUV?, enhancing its credibility among European partners.

"With over 30 years of expertise in power systems, we are committed to accelerating the energy transition through continuous innovation."said Zhang Shaobo, General Manager Assistant of Sieyuan Electric. "Having over ?10 GWh BESS experience globally?, we regard Romania as a strategic gateway to deepen our presence across Europe. We will remain committed to strengthening local partnerships and delivering tailored and effective solutions to support flexible, resilient, and sustainable energy future in Europe."

About Sieyuan

Sieyuan Electric, a listed company specializing in power technology R&D, equipment manufacturing, and engineering services, is committed to delivering efficient and reliable power system solutions to its clients. In the pursuit of "Smarter Power, Better Life", Sieyuan continues to expand in a rapidly evolving energy sector, actively promotes digital transformation in the energy sector. Its business spans from power transmission and distribution, to energy storage, automotive electronics, and power asset management. With premium products and high-performance services, Sieyuan drives the advancement of sustainable, intelligent, and green electricity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2937949/Sieyuan_Electric_Secured_Over_4_5_GWh_Energy_Storage_Agreements_in_Romania__Advancing_Global_Market.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2937948/Sieyuan_Electric_Secured_Over_4_5_GWh_Energy_Storage_Agreements_in_Romania__Advancing_Global_Market.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sieyuan-electric-secured-over-4-5-gwh-energy-storage-agreements-in-romania-advancing-global-market-expansion-302718888.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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