DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 19-March-2026 / 14:24 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Richard Ball Reason for the notification 2 Chief Financial Officer / PDMR a) Position/status Initial notification b) Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each Description of the financial instrument, type of a) ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 instrument Identification code Purchase of shares under the Cairn Homes plc Approved Profit Sharing Scheme, an Irish Revenue approved share plan. b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR2.242 5,664

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume 5,664 shares

- Price EUR12,700

e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2026

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

g) Additional Information N/A

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: DSH TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 421599 EQS News ID: 2294680 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2294680&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2026 10:24 ET (14:24 GMT)