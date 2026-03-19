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WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
19.03.26 | 08:09
2,310 Euro
+2,21 % +0,050
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2402,31517:30
Dow Jones News
19.03.2026 15:57 Uhr
191 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
19-March-2026 / 14:24 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
       
 
a)      Name              Richard Ball 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
       
 
                       Chief Financial Officer / PDMR 
a)      Position/status 
                     
 
                       Initial notification 
 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment   

3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                       Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
                     
 
                       635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
                     
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                       Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       Description of the financial  
       instrument, 
                       
       type  of 
a)                    ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
     instrument 
                       
       Identification code 
                       
 
                       Purchase of shares under the Cairn Homes plc Approved Profit Sharing 
                       Scheme, an Irish Revenue approved share plan. 
b)      Nature of the transaction   

                       Price(s)     Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                       EUR2.242      5,664

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume 5,664 shares

- Price EUR12,700

e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2026

f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin

g) Additional Information N/A

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 421599 
EQS News ID:  2294680 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2294680&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2026 10:24 ET (14:24 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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