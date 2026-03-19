SnapLogic Named a Leader in the 2026 Aragon Research Globe for AI Agent Platforms

Recognition highlights SnapLogic's strength in low-code AI agent development and enterprise-scale orchestration

San Mateo, California, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnapLogic , the Agentic Integration Company, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the Leader section of the Aragon Research Globe for AI Agent Platforms, 2026 *. The report evaluates vendors based on strategy and performance, assessing their ability to support the development, orchestration, and governance of AI agents across complex enterprise environments.

"We've moved past the agentic AI hype. Today, the real challenge for enterprises isn't building an agent, it's orchestrating it across enterprise systems," said Dayle Hall, Chief Marketing Officer at SnapLogic. "As an integration platform, that's where SnapLogic is uniquely positioned. Our strength in this market is bringing agents together with data, applications, and APIs, to solve real business challenges, not just IT projects. Being named a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe for AI Agent Platforms reflects that this is exactly what our Agentic Integration Platform is built to do."

AI agent platforms are rapidly emerging as a foundational technology for organizations seeking to operationalize generative AI. The Aragon Research Globe evaluates providers on criteria including product capabilities, innovation, ecosystem, and market execution.

"AI agent platforms represent the next major shift in enterprise software," said Jim Lundy, CEO, Founder, and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "Organizations are looking for solutions that combine agent development, orchestration, and enterprise integration. Providers like SnapLogic that bring these capabilities together are well-positioned to support scalable agentic AI adoption."

SnapLogic's Agentic Integration Platform brings together low-code integration, API management, and AI-powered agent development within a single transformation Platform as a Service (tPaaS). Unlike standalone agent builders, SnapLogic is built on enterprise-grade integration architecture that enables organizations to orchestrate agents across data, applications, and APIs in real time. This foundation empowers organizations to securely design, deploy, and scale autonomous AI agents that operate inside governed business workflows, not outside of them.

This recognition builds on SnapLogic's continued momentum in AI-led integration and follows SnapLogic's placement as a Leader in the Aragon Research 2025 Globe for Intelligent Transformation Platform as a Service for the fourth consecutive year.

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Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

*Aragon Research "Globe for Agent Platforms, 2026" by Jim Lundy, February 12, 2026.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the Agentic Integration Company, integrating AI, data, applications, and microservices into one powerful platform that transforms how enterprises connect, automate, and scale. Unlike legacy integration tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony. With its industry-leading platform, SnapLogic empowers every team across the enterprise to securely build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows - all through natural language and intuitive low-code design.

Join the Agentic Integration movement at snaplogic.com .



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Gemma Smith SnapLogic gsmith@snaplogic.com Bianca Robles Offleash PR snaplogic@offleashpr.com