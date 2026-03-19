Sabra Sadeghi: Brookville DMAX Expansion Highlights the Project Work Behind a Major Ohio Manufacturing Investment

BROOKVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / General Motors' Duramax Engine Plant (DMAX) expansion in Brookville has become one of the region's most significant industrial projects, tied to a $920 million investment supporting Duramax diesel engine production for GM heavy-duty truck programs, including Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD models. Public reporting has described the Brookville work as adding about 1.1 million square feet to the existing facility which was previously approximately 250,000 square feet. Notably, the project has created and supported hundreds of local jobs as the site expands its manufacturing footprint in southwest Ohio. This expansion quadruples the current facility size and is designed to create over 800 jobs, supporting high demand for diesel trucks.

Among the professionals helping carry that work forward is Sabra Sadeghi, a project architect and engineer who served on the Brookville expansion in an on-site role. The project has been praised for being operational ahead of schedule by 2025 despite projections of completion by 2026 and completed on budget.

When reached for comment, Sadeghi said "What motivates me in projects like the DMAX plant is the scale, the technical challenge, and the clear impact on strengthening U.S. automotive manufacturing. I'm grateful to have been selected for this work, and I committed myself to understanding and supporting every facet of the plant's development."

While public coverage of the DMAX project has understandably focused on the scale of the investment, the workforce impact, and the future of heavy-duty truck production in Ohio, large automotive expansions are ultimately delivered through day-to-day technical coordination. On the Brookville project, Sadeghi's role sat at that intersection of design, compliance, operations, and construction execution, helping translate GM requirements into functioning spaces ready to support production.

As the Brookville expansion is now at full operation, the project stands as another example of how U.S. automotive strength depends not only on major capital commitments, but also on the architects, engineers, and project professionals who help turn those commitments into working facilities. For Brookville and the surrounding region, DMAX represents both industrial growth and a continued investment in American manufacturing capacity.

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SOURCE: Sabra Sadeghi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/brookville-dmax-expansion-highlights-the-project-work-behind-a-m-1149118