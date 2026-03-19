Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: SCMI) (FSE: IO20) (OTCQB: SKRKF) is advancing plans to restart a former producing copper-gold-silver mine in the Yukon, targeting a return to production by 2028. The company is refining the resource, updating engineering and mine plans, and refreshing permits to support a potential 12 to 15-year mine life.

Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: SCMI) (FSE: IO20) (OTCQB: SKRKF)

https://selkirkcopper.com/





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