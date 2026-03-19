New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - AI-powered coffee robots made their U.S. debut at Coffee Fest, signaling robotics company XBOT's plans to expand across North America through partnerships with shopping malls and enterprise operators.





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Launch at the Javits Center

Held March 8-10 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, Coffee Fest is one of the largest professional trade shows for the East Coast specialty coffee industry. The event brings together café owners, roasters, equipment manufacturers and entrepreneurs interested in exploring new technologies and business models at one of the world's most competitive coffee markets.

At Booth #2421, XBOT demonstrated its Coffee Robot Lite and Ice Cream Robot, drawing steady crowds of attendees interested in automated beverage preparation.





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The robotic system prepared espresso drinks and ice cream desserts within a glass-enclosed automated station as two robotic arms simultaneously frothed milk and poured latte art, crafting gourmet drinks with programmed precision. The system demonstrated the ability to produce a hot latte and an iced Americano simultaneously in approximately 110 seconds. One notable feature allows customers to upload their own photos to create personalized latte art printed directly onto the beverage foam. Michelle Lin, CEO of XBOT USA, described the innovation as more than just automation. "This is a cup of coffee with rich emotional value," she said.

Demonstrating the Future of Automated Coffee

Following strong interest at Coffee Fest, robotics coffee company XBOT marked another step in its U.S. expansion with the opening of its first New York flagship location.

On the afternoon of March 11th, XBOT hosted an opening reception at its new store located at 358 North Broadway in Hicksville, New York. Local community leaders and government representatives attended the event, signaling the company's official entry into brick-and-mortar retail operations in the New York market.

The flagship location features XBOT's Coffee Robot Lite and Ice Cream Robot systems, designed to deliver contactless beverage and dessert preparation through automated robotics. Yang Xiaonan, co-founder and chief financial officer of InSpace Technology, the technology developer behind the XBOT AI Coffee, gave a speech at the reception: "The flagship store is only the starting point of XBOT's U.S. strategy, we look forward to bringing our robotic technology and service model to consumers and industry partners as the market for automated beverage solutions continues to develop."

East Coast Market Entry

On the evening of March 11th, Blue Sky Group hosted its 2026 Annual Gala/XBOT Coffee Fest Launch Event, formally introducing the company's robotic coffee system to the U.S. East Coast market.

Michelle Lin, head of XBOT's U.S. operations, spoke at the event and lauded New York as an important gateway for technological innovation in the hospitality sector. "New York is a stage for innovation," Lin said. "We hope to combine embodied AI technology from China with the city's vibrant coffee culture."

Global Vision from InSpace Technology

During the event, Yang outlined the company's broader strategy of deploying embodied AI technologies in everyday consumer environments. The company aims to expand robotic beverage preparation into the retail, commercial real estate, and hospitality sectors worldwide.





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Blue Sky Group and InSpace Technology also held a strategic signing ceremony announcing plans to collaborate on expanding AI robotic food and beverage services across North America. Through its partnership with Blue Sky Group, XBOT plans to accelerate the deployment of robotic beverage kiosks across the United States.

Community Recognition and Nasdaq Spotlight

Several community and government representatives attended the launch event. The officials presented commendation certificates recognizing XBOT USA's technological innovation and potential economic contributions to the local community.





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On the same day, the company's logo also appeared on a digital billboard at Nasdaq's Times Square display, increasing visibility for the brand as it expands into the U.S. market.





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XBOT USA

XBOT USA, develops advanced robotic systems designed to automate beverage and dessert preparation while delivering consistent quality and innovative customer experiences. The company is committed to bringing artificial intelligence into everyday consumer environments in the USA.

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Source: NYA Collective