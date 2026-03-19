Pyth Pro X Delivers Real-Time Cross-Asset Pricing and Collateral Valuation for Multi-Asset Exchanges including Bitget, BitMEX, Coinbase, Crypto.com, DreamCash, LMAX, and TradeXYZ

Pyth Network ("Pyth"), a leading provider of institutional market data, today announced the launch of Pyth Pro X, market data designed exclusively for exchanges operating multi-asset markets. Pyth Pro X delivers the data required to price everything from crypto to equities, supporting live markets, new product launches, and complex risk frameworks without the overhead of traditional market data licensing. Leading trading venues including Bitget, BitMEX, Coinbase, Crypto.com, DreamCash, LMAX, and TradeXYZ are among the exchanges already using Pyth Pro X to power their operations.

As the world's top trading venues race to launch equity perpetuals, support cross-margin frameworks, and run continuously operating liquidation engines across global markets, most exchanges still depend on fragmented vendors, asset-specific feeds, and restrictive licenses that slow product launches and increase operational risk. The launch of Pyth Pro X addresses this gap and replaces traditional exchange complexity with a single, unified price layer built for modern exchange operations.

"We built Pyth Pro X to break the barriers preventing institutions from operating a truly real-time, global exchange," said Mike Cahill, CEO of Douro Labs. "Global venues are operating increasingly complex, multi-asset platforms 24/7, and the legacy market data model simply wasn't built for that world. Pyth Pro X delivers a single source of truth across every asset class and geography with the speed, accuracy, and openness that today's exchanges require to launch faster, operate with confidence, and compete at global scale."

With Pyth Pro X, modern exchanges tap into a significantly improved market data experience:

Price Integrity at Scale: Prices sourced directly from leading market participants deliver 96%+ accuracy relative to the NBBO and sub-100ms end-to-end latency.

Unified Price Layer: A single integration unlocks 2,500+ price feeds spanning crypto, equities, indices, FX, and structured markets, giving exchanges a consistent foundation across every asset class they operate.

24/5 Equity Coverage: Continuous pricing across 50+ U.S. equities supports the growing demand for equity perpetuals and cross-margin frameworks.

Faster Market Launches: A single integration removes the months of negotiations, bespoke buildouts, and redistribution agreements that slow legacy systems, allowing exchanges to bring new markets and asset classes live in days.

No Exchange Fees or Vendor Lock-In: Transparent subscription tiers replace opaque licensing contracts and hidden fees, giving exchanges of all sizes predictable, scalable economics and the freedom to grow without constraint.

Hear from leading exchanges leveraging Pyth Pro X:

"Coinbase Markets is redefining the institutional experience through unified technology and borderless access, all while maintaining the regulatory clarity that remains our hallmark," said Marc Zeitouni, CEO of Coinbase International Exchange. "By integrating Pyth Pro X, we are pairing our global scale with local precision, ensuring our platform delivers region-specific solutions that meet the distinct needs of global markets. This partnership provides the high-fidelity data foundation required to support the depth and liquidity institutions demand, allowing us to scale a truly modern, multi-asset trading environment with total confidence."

"As BitMEX scales its TradFi perpetual swap offerings, Pyth Pro X has become a foundational component of our derivatives infrastructure," said Samuel Sandiford, Head of Product and Institutional Business at BitMEX. "Pyth Pro X provides a highly reliable, holistic pricing source for Real World Assets, enabling us to value both crypto and RWA collateral through a single, unified feed. This level of integration is essential for supporting sophisticated features like Multi Asset Margining and ensuring our risk frameworks remain robust in a 24/7 trading environment."

"CASH markets are built on the premise that anyone should be able to trade real-world assets without barriers. Pyth Pro X aligns perfectly with that vision; reliable, institutional-grade pricing across equities, commodities, and beyond is exactly the infrastructure that makes deep, liquid CASH markets possible," said Marco van den Heuvel, Co-Founder at BEAM. "We're excited to see Pyth stepping up as the data layer for the next generation of exchange infrastructure."

Pyth Pro X builds on the success of Pyth Pro, which surpassed $1 million in ARR in its first month, and Pyth's proven foundation of powering over $2.4 trillion in cumulative trading volume, distributing real-time data across more than 100 blockchains, and served over 600 applications in DeFi and traditional finance.

To learn more about Pyth Pro X, visit pyth.network.

About Pyth Network

Pyth Network is the modern solution to financial data. By aggregating price feeds directly from over 120 institutions, including global exchanges, trading firms, and market makers, Pyth has introduced a new technological model for how market data is produced and distributed. With a single, scalable integration across equities, crypto, FX, commodities, futures, and more, Pyth redefines market data infrastructure at a global scale. Pyth is building the global price layer, making the price of everything accessible to everyone. You can learn more about the Pyth Network here.

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Contacts:

Media: press@pyth.network