Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.03.2026 16:06 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Re:Build Cadonix Arcadia and smartBuild Selected by CNH to Help Enhance Wire Harness Design and Manufacturing

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNH, a world-class equipment, technology and services company specializing in Agriculture and Construction, has selected Arcadia and smartBuild from Re:Build Cadonix to modernize and streamline its wire harness design and manufacturing processes for its precision farming solutions.

Arcadia provides a fully integrated, cloud-based electrical CAD environment that connects electrical schematics directly to wire harness layout, formboards, documentation, and manufacturing outputs. When combined with smartBuild, Cadonix's digital formboard and harness manufacturing platform, CNH gains a seamless digital thread from engineering through production-helping teams improve design efficiency, manufacturing productivity, and overall product quality.

"CNH is a recognized leader in advancing precision agriculture and next-generation vehicle technologies," said Chris Flaherty of Re:Build Cadonix. "By adopting Arcadia and smartBuild, CNH can connect electrical system design directly to harness manufacturing within a single digital platform. This enables engineering and production teams to collaborate more effectively, reduce errors, and deliver high-quality systems faster and with greater confidence."

"Electrical systems are becoming increasingly complex as agricultural equipment continues to evolve with advanced electronics, sensors, and autonomous capabilities," said Brian Carda, Director of Operations from CNH's Sioux Falls, SD manufacturing facility. "By adopting Arcadia and smartBuild, we expect to significantly improve the efficiency of our design and manufacturing processes while enhancing quality and traceability. We anticipate these improvements will have a meaningful positive impact on our business as we continue to scale and innovate."

CNH develops advanced technologies that enable modern agricultural equipment to operate with greater precision, efficiency, and automation. By integrating sophisticated electronics, connectivity, and automation into agricultural machinery, the company helps farmers improve productivity and optimize field operations.

Re:Build Cadonix provides the industry's only cloud-native, end-to-end electrical design and manufacturing platform built specifically for modern wire harness and electrical system development.

Through solutions including Arcadia and smartBuild, Cadonix enables organizations to:

  • Maintain a digital thread from concept through manufacturing execution
  • Automatically generate accurate manufacturing documentation
  • Eliminate manual interpretation and build errors
  • Accelerate production cycles up to 50%
  • Reduce design-to-build errors by up to 95%
  • Lower direct labor costs up to 25%
  • Support rapid product variant management and scaling production demands

By unifying engineering and manufacturing workflows, Cadonix helps manufacturers build faster, build right the first time, and confidently scale production.

For more information, visit:
www.cadonix.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869958/Cadonix_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rebuild-cadonix-arcadia-and-smartbuild-selected-by-cnh-to-help-enhance-wire-harness-design-and-manufacturing-302718916.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.