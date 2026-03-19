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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2026 16:10 Uhr
546 Leser
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Caseware Secures Dual Honours: FinTech Breakthrough Award Winner and Accounting Today Top New Products

Global recognition highlights Caseware's AI-powered platform and innovation in automating audit and accounting workflows

TORONTO, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseware, a global leader in AI-powered audit and financial reporting software, today announced it has been recognized with two major industry awards: the 2026 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Overall Accounting Platform of the Year and, in February, Caseware featured in Accounting Today's 2026 Top New Products list for its AI-powered data extraction tool, Caseware Extractly.

"This recognition from both FinTech Breakthrough and Accounting Today is a testament to Caseware's legacy of technological innovation and our significant investment in the future of the profession," said Ericka Podesta McCoy, Chief Marketing Officer at Caseware. "The firms that will lead the next decade are those embracing AI not as a future consideration, but as a present-day advantage. Caseware is embedding AI and intelligent automation at the core of the workflows professionals already rely on, so firms can manage complexity with confidence, scale without compromise and deliver the kind of insight their clients increasingly expect."

Recognizing Innovation in Accounting Technology

The FinTech Breakthrough Award program evaluates more than 4,500 nominations from around the world, recognizing companies that are advancing innovation across the fintech industry. Caseware was honored for its unified, cloud-based platform designed specifically for the audit and accounting profession, combining intelligent automation, defensible evidence and embedded controls to support the full engagement lifecycle.

"Caseware reduces operational complexity while boosting firm-wide efficiency in one unified platform," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director of FinTech Breakthrough. "This combination of seamless integration, AI-driven workflows, advanced productivity tools and firm-level customization makes Caseware our pick in the Overall Accounting Platform of the Year category."

Rather than relying on disconnected automation tools, Caseware integrates data ingestion, analysis, documentation, review and collaboration into a single secure cloud environment. This platform-first approach enables firms to modernize their workflows while maintaining strong audit trails, supporting regulatory compliance and professional judgment.

Key innovations within the Caseware platform include:

  • Caseware AiDA, a context-aware AI assistant designed specifically for audit and accounting professionals that provides responses related to standards, methodology, compliance and audit evidence within the secure Caseware environment
  • Caseware Extractly, an AI-powered Excel add-in that automatically extracts and structures data from source documents while maintaining direct links to underlying evidence
  • Caseware Validate, which automates transaction validation and exception detection across large data sets, enabling firms to scale testing while improving accuracy and review efficiency

Together, these innovations help firms work more efficiently without compromising the rigor and defensibility that highly regulated environments demand.

Automating Data Extraction with Caseware Extractly

In February, Caseware Extractly was recognized by Accounting Today as one of the profession's top new products for 2026, highlighting its ability to automate one of the most time-consuming tasks in audit and accounting workflows: manual data extraction. The AI-powered Excel add-in helps firms automate the extraction and validation of financial data from documents such as PDFs, invoices and bank statements, significantly reducing manual work and improving audit traceability.

Beyond basic OCR tools, Extractly helps to validate calculations, compare extracted values against workpapers and identify inconsistencies across large volumes of documents. Each extracted data point remains dynamically linked to its source document, strengthening audit trails while reducing review time.

For firms, the operational impact can be significant. Customers report that processes previously requiring several hours of manual work can now be completed in minutes using Caseware Extractly.

In the event of media enquiries, please contact: elise.sallis@caseware.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8def340e-7bbf-4772-916a-6975a961f452


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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