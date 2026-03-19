HusCompagniet A/S: HusCompagniets long-term share-based incentive programme 2026

Company announcement 4/2026

The Board of Directors of HusCompagniet A/S ("HusCompagniet" or the "Company") has today implemented a new long-term share-based incentive programme, which follows the same principles and structure as the Company's programmes in 2024 and 2025 and is designed and structured around the concept of retaining members of the Executive Management and giving each member a significant interest in the share price development over a longer period of time.

Under the long-term share-based incentive programme the Board of Directors has decided to grant (i) restricted share units ("RSUs"), which entitle the participant, subject to vesting occurring, to be allocated a number of shares in the Company, equivalent to the number of vested RSUs, free of charge and (ii) share options, which entitle the participant, subject to vesting occurring, to purchase a number of shares in the Company, equivalent to the number of vested share options, at a fixed exercise price.

The Board of Directors has today decided to grant Martin Ravn-Nielsen, Group CEO, 30,074 RSUs and 112,831 share options, and Allan Auning-Hansen, Group CFO, 17,539 RSUs and 65,803 share options. In addition, a total of up to 182,000 RSUs and 45,951 share options will be granted to a number of key employees.

The RSUs and the share options are subject to a three-year vesting period which is calculated from 1 March 2026 (or such other date as decided by the Board of Directors) until and including the date of the publication of the Company's annual report for 2028.

Vesting is not conditional upon achieving any financial or non-financial targets, but is, however, conditional upon (i) the participant remaining employed with the Company or a subsidiary throughout the vesting period or the participant becoming a good leaver during the vesting period, in which case only a proportionate portion of RSUs and share options shall vest, and (ii) the participant having complied in all respects with the general terms and conditions as determined by the Board of Directors.

The number of RSUs and share options granted is based on the volume weighted average share price of HusCompagniet's shares traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen over a period of five (5) trading days reasonably prior to the grant as determined by the Board of Directors.

Upon vesting of RSUs, each RSU entitles the participant to receive one share in the Company of DKK 5 nominal value which is delivered free of charge.

Upon vesting, the share options may be exercised during open trading windows in the period from the day after publication of the Company's annual report for 2028 until four (4) weeks after publication of the Company's annual report for 2030.

The exercise price of each share option corresponds to 110% of the volume weighted average share price of HusCompagniet's shares traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen in the period from 9 March 2026 until 13 March 2026, resulting in an exercise price for each vested share option of DKK 37.31 per share of DKK 5 nominal value.

The total value of the grant of the RSUs and the share options, determined through the Black-Scholes model, is DKK 9,492,692, including the grants to Martin Ravn-Nielsen, Group CEO, and Allan Auning-Hansen, Group CFO.

For additional information, please contact:

Allan Auning-Hansen, Group CFO +45 88 62 30 00

About HusCompagniet

HusCompagniet is a leading provider of detached houses in Denmark and has a position in the market for semi-detached houses for both private house owners and professional investors. The activities in the semi-detached segment are strongly supported by the ability to provide prefabricated wood frames from the HC Elements factories in Esbjerg as well as in Sweden, where HusCompagniet produces prefabricated wood-framed houses through its VårgårdaHus brand.

The Group operates an asset-light and flexible delivery model with on-site building, primarily on customer-owned land. Construction is outsourced to subcontractors, and visibility of the order book enables a flexible cost base.

HusCompagniet has showrooms and showhouses in Denmark and Sweden. The offering includes the high-end business unit FORMIUM for exclusive detached houses, and HusOnline, a digital online sales platform. MORROW is HusCompagniet's innovative and scalable semi-detached housing concept, offering wood constructions with a climate footprint significantly below legal requirement.

HusCompagniet currently has more than 450 employees dedicated to maintaining the Group's industry-leading customer satisfaction level and co-creating the homes of tomorrow - today.