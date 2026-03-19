A Japanese joint-pilot will test grid-scale BESS with a range of local and remote attack vectors, with cybersecurity monitoring to watch for indications of anomalies.From ESS News Panasonic has announced a full-scale cybersecurity monitoring trial for a grid-scale BESS facility in Japan. The trial, which is performed by Panasonic's holding company and its subsidiary, Panasonic Solution Technologies (PSTC), and in collaboration with Itochu, one of Japan's largest general trading and investment companies, will take place under mostly simulated conditions. The companies note that technical and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...