Zoe Financial Named "Wealth Management Company of the Year" in 10th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Zoe Financial earned its second consecutive annual award from FinTech Breakthrough with a win in the "Wealth Management Company of the Year" category for 2026.*

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Zoe Financial , an end-to-end digital wealth platform that works to improve the wealth management experience for financial advisors and clients, announced today that it has been selected as the winner of the "Wealth Management Company of the Year" award in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program. This program was conducted by FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes innovative companies, technologies, and products in the global FinTech market.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards program was founded to recognize trailblazers and leaders from around the world in a wide range of FinTech categories, including Personal Finance and Wealth Management. The 2026 program represents a milestone year, reflecting a decade of spotlighting the companies driving measurable innovation across the global financial technology ecosystem.

"Zoe empowers both advisors and clients, giving them tools to make smarter financial decisions and reach better outcomes," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough.** "While each of Zoe's offerings alone delivers value, together they provide an end-to-end experience that can improve advisor efficiency, reduce operational strain, and facilitate business growth for advisors. We're proud to award Zoe Financial with 'Wealth Management Company of the Year.'"

Zoe Financial delivers two integrated offerings: the client-advisor marketplace, which unites high-intent clients with vetted, fiduciary financial advisors, and the Zoe Wealth Platform, which combines sophisticated investment capabilities with key operational tools. Advisors in the Zoe network submit to careful due diligence to ensure only highly qualified, experienced, and fiduciary financial advisors receive client referrals. In turn, advisors get matched with motivated prospects whose needs match the advisor's specific areas of expertise. Advisors compensate Zoe on a revenue-sharing model, aligning the company's success with the success of its advisors and clients alike.

The Zoe Wealth Platform includes automated rebalancing, daily data validation, and tax-loss harvesting handled by the Zoe team, helping advisors save time and focus on forming meaningful relationships with their clients. Robust direct investing tools and multi-manager models let advisors deliver the same advanced strategies and white-glove service to all of their clients, regardless of portfolio size.

"At Zoe, our mission is simple: helping clients grow and protect their wealth," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Founder and CEO of Zoe Financial. "That mindset shapes everything we do, from how we structure our business to the products we build. We're honored to receive this award from FinTech Breakthrough because it highlights two of the values we care about most: transparency and trust. We'll keep investing in technological solutions that make wealth management more seamless and more personalized for both advisors and their clients."

For an in-depth look at the Zoe Wealth Platform, schedule a demo here . To learn more about the FinTech Breakthrough awards program and selection criteria, visit https://fintechbreakthrough.com/ .

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is the wealth platform with the mission to help grow and protect clients' wealth. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and commission-free fractional trading*** into one cohesive advisory experience. Learn more at https://zoefinancial.com/

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

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Disclosures:

Zoe Financial, Inc. ("Zoe Financial") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Zoe Financial provides investment advisory services and access to independent registered investment advisers through its platform. Learn more about Zoe Financial on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website. The information provided by Zoe Financial is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice or as an offer to buy or sell any security. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. The information in the visuals is for illustrative purposes only, and does not represent an actual user's account, balance, or return. Zoe Financial does not provide tax or legal advice.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

The 'Wealth Management Company of the Year' award was granted by FinTech Breakthrough on March 19, 2026. The award evaluated Zoe Financial's technology platform and business model, not the investment performance of any client account. Over 4,500 nominations were considered across program categories. Zoe Financial did not pay a fee to participate. For methodology details, visit https://fintechbreakthrough.com/ .

* Zoe Financial received the FinTech Breakthrough 'Wealth Management Company of the Year' award in both 2025 and 2026. Consecutive recognition does not imply a trend in investment performance or guarantee future awards.

**Steve Johansson is Managing Director of FinTech Breakthrough, the organization that administered the awards program. Neither Mr. Johansson nor FinTech Breakthrough received compensation from Zoe Financial in exchange for this statement. This statement reflects FinTech Breakthrough's opinion and does not represent the experience of any Zoe Financial client.

*** 'Commission-free' means Zoe Financial does not charge a separate commission on fractional trades executed through the platform. Other costs, including advisory fees, fund expenses, and potential market spreads, may still apply. See Zoe Financial's Form ADV Part 2A for full fee disclosure.

Contact Information

Sofia Pedraza

press@zoefin.com

(213) 325-6697

SOURCE: Zoe Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/zoe-financial-named-%22wealth-management-company-of-the-year%22-in-10th-1148945