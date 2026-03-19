Oasis Security Raises $120M Series B to Secure the Rise of Enterprise AI Agents

Backed by Craft Ventures, Sequoia Capital, and Accel, Oasis serves dozens of Fortune 500 companies and is setting a new standard for access management in the agentic enterprise

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Oasis Security, the pioneer of Non-Human Identity and agentic access governance, today announced $120 million in Series B funding led by Craft Ventures, with participation from existing investors Cyberstarts, Sequoia Capital, and Accel, bringing total funding to $195 million. The round reflects the rise of AI agents becoming embedded across enterprise infrastructure and the growing recognition that managing access in today's evolving infrastructure requires a fundamentally new approach. Oasis pioneered the platform built for this shift, establishing a new standard for how companies securely manage agentic access to critical systems.

Over the past year, Oasis has seen strong enterprise adoption, with new annual recurring revenue (ARR) growing 5x year over year. The company serves large enterprise customers, with a majority of its client base coming from the Fortune 500. Most new ARR is driven by multi-year enterprise agreements, underscoring how Oasis is becoming embedded directly into customers' identity architecture as the access management layer for their agentic infrastructure.

Agentic Access Management (AAM) is becoming essential as enterprises scale AI. With machine identities now outnumbering humans 82:1 (Palo Alto Networks), the systems designed to govern access were built for people, not autonomous systems. Oasis was built for this shift. As the pioneer of Non-Human Identity management, Oasis established the foundational layer for governing access across every machine identity under a single policy. Now, with AAM, Oasis is the first platform to solve the number one barrier to agentic adoption: access. No standing permissions, just-in-time access, single policy control, and infrastructure-agnostic deployment, giving enterprises everything they need to scale AI without compromising security.

"Cybersecurity is defined by how we protect against abnormal and risky events. In the era of AI, that definition is being reshaped by access. Agent value is defined by access, and so is modern risk. Every organization deploying AI agents is taking on access risks they can't yet see. Oasis was built to change that. " Said Danny Brickman, CEO of Oasis, "We're seeing this play out across our customer base: the organizations scaling AI fastest are the ones who treated access as a foundational requirement, not an afterthought. That's the problem Oasis was built to solve.

Oasis introduced the first enterprise-grade, intent-based, just-in-time access for AI agents and machines. The AAM platform gives enterprises control, enforcement, and full visibility over access to critical systems. The platform evaluates what each system is trying to do and grants only the access required to complete that task. Oasis secures every type of access, from vaulting and federation to ephemeral permissions, ensuring organizations maintain strict control over how systems interact with critical infrastructure. This is the only platform that governs access before the first action is taken, not after.

"AI is reshaping enterprise infrastructure, and access has become one of the most important control layers in that transition," said Michael Robinson, Partner at Craft Ventures. "As AI agents proliferate, organizations need a fundamentally new approach to managing non-human identities and agentic access. Oasis has emerged as the clear leader in this category, and we are proud to partner with Danny, Amit, and the team as they build the platform defining access management for the agentic era."

This investment accelerates Oasis's mission to redefine access management for the agentic era. The company's Series B funding will expand and deepen Research and Development (R&D) behind the Oasis Agentic Access Management (AAM) platform. It will also support expansion across AI agent frameworks and enterprise systems, while scaling global sales and go-to-market operations.

About Oasis Security

Oasis Security is the access management platform for the agentic enterprise. Built for a world where non-human identities outnumber humans, Oasis enables enterprises to adopt AI at scale with confidence. The platform delivers unified discovery, policy intelligence, and lifecycle enforcement across hybrid environments, giving security teams the visibility to find what legacy tools miss, the context to act with confidence, and the automation to govern at the speed of AI. Backed by Accel, Cyberstarts, Sequoia Capital and Craft Ventures Oasis Security was founded in 2022 by Danny Brickman and Amit Zimerman.

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SOURCE: Oasis Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/oasis-security-raises-120m-series-b-to-secure-the-rise-of-enterpr-1149255