Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Katrina Owens, Personal Branding and Public Relations Expert at Katrina Owens Media, is pleased to announce her participation as a speaker at the Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, taking place on May 8, 2026, at Hart House, during Women's Health Month.

The Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference is a premier event designed to empower professionals in public relations, media, investor relations, marketing, communications, and business to accelerate growth while prioritizing career success, wellbeing, and innovation.

Hosted by the Organization of Canadian and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR North America), the conference brings together industry professionals to discuss strategies for leadership, resilience, wealth creation, visibility, and sustainable career and business growth.

Katrina Owens will be speaking on Wealth and Growth: Building Profitable, Sustainable Businesses. This session will explore how communications professionals can evolve from service practitioners into strategic founders by building visible authority, leveraging personal branding, and integrating PR directly into revenue strategy. She will share insights on creating scalable, relationship-driven growth models that generate new speaking roles, media opportunities, partnerships, and retained clients, without relying on overextension.

"I'm incredibly excited to speak at the Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference because I bring a slightly different lens to the PR industry, one rooted in ownership, measurable ROI, and long-term wealth creation," said Katrina Owens. In an industry that's changing quickly, founders and communications leaders need frameworks that drive tangible business outcomes. My work focuses on building profitable, authority-driven personal brands for ourselves and our clients, models that make visibility both sustainable and financially powerful. Being part of Women in PR North America is especially meaningful to me because it's a community committed to elevating women leaders as the industry evolves."

The 2026 conference agenda includes five expert-led panels featuring over 25 industry leaders, covering topics such as modern communications strategy, artificial intelligence, wellbeing and high performance, visibility and influence, and building profitable, sustainable businesses.

Tickets for Women in PR North America's WorkWell Conference 2026 are available at womeninpr.com

Women in PR North America is also inviting applications for membership and welcomes enquiries from companies interested in partnering on the 2026 WorkWell Conference.

About Katrina Owens

Katrina Owens is a personal branding and public relations strategist, speaker, and host of the Fame-Ready podcast. She helps founders, executives, and service-based business owners turn their personal brand into a revenue-generating asset, one that attracts new speaking engagements, media features, brand partnerships, and long-term growth. With over a decade of experience in corporate marketing and public relations, Katrina specializes in strategic positioning, relationship-driven PR, and visibility systems designed to deliver measurable ROI. Her work focuses on helping leaders build authority that translates into income, influence, and sustainable business expansion. Her clients have secured features in Vogue, The New York Times, top-charting podcasts, and stages around the world by leveraging personal branding as a strategic driver of growth. Learn more at katrinaowens.com.





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About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA) is a leading organization dedicated to supporting women in public relations, investor relations, and communications.

Together, the organizations form Women in PR North America, with a mission to elevate women leaders and amplify their impact across the U.S. and Canada through events, education, advocacy, and community.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289192

Source: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.