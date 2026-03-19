The Japanese government has set 2026 feed-in tariff (FIT) terms for solar below 250 kW, set the renewable energy levy at JPY 4.18 ($0.026)/kWh, and confirmed that feed-in premium (FIP) auctions for large-scale solar will end after 2026.Japan will continue to support smaller solar installations under its FIT scheme while closing its auction-based FIP program for large-scale solar after fiscal year 2026, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said in an online statement this week. For residential solar under 10 kW, the government has introduced a tiered initial investment support scheme, ...

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