Automation Practice Lead Adonis Celestine to Present Keynote on Building Safe, Reliable Chatbots With AI-Enhanced Crowdtesting

Applause, the world leader in digital quality and crowdtesting, today announced its participation in the 12th edition of the Chatbot Summit, Mastering Agentic AI, Together at the Ritz-Carlton Berlin March 24-25, 2026. Applause's AI quality assurance experts will showcase the company's fully managed AI testing and training services at their booth. In addition, Adonis Celestine, Senior Director and Automation Practice Lead, Applause, will present a keynote session: From Drift to Deflection: Building Chatbots You Can Trust.

Learn About Our Services at Our Booth: Applause AI Training Testing

Applause's experts will share more about the company's award-winning testing services, which include fine-tuning, evaluation, red teaming, real-world testing and UX research to help ensure the safety and reliability of chatbots, and other agentic and Gen AI systems. A trusted partner to the world's top AI innovators, Applause has trained LLMs with vast amounts of diverse, real-world data and performed human-validated testing at scale. Powered by a global community of 1.5 million independent testers, Applause services are fully managed, enabling clients to implement effective AI quality practices throughout the SDLC, without adding overhead.

Hear From Our Experts: Applause Keynote Presentation on Wednesday, March 25, 1515 Hours

On Day 2, Applause's Adonis Celestine will take the stage to explore a blended evaluation approach combining automated model scoring, drift detection and quality dashboards with input from a global, independent testing community. Based on real-world cases of agent and LLM performance, this approach can help organizations avoid the "AI quality nightmares" that cause customer churn, increased overhead and brand erosion. Adonis is an automation expert, QA thought leader, and an accomplished author and public speaker.

Get the Latest Industry Research: The 2026 State of Digital Quality in AI

Next week, the Applause 2026 State of Digital Quality in AI report will be available at this URL: https://stateofdigitalquality.com/. The report will include the results of Applause's fourth annual AI Survey of more than 1,000 software professionals and end users. Based on in-depth analysis of testing platform data, survey results and interviews with customers and internal experts, the report will provide insight into the trends, challenges and opportunities that can help organizations investing in AI and other technologies gain the most value. The State of Digital Quality in AI is part of an ongoing acclaimed research series from Applause. Stay tuned for findings.

About Applause

Applause is the world leader in digital quality built by innovators, powered by people and dedicated to the comprehensive digital testing and feedback needs of our global enterprise customers. Our fully managed solutions harness a powerful combination of community-based testing and advanced technology to ensure organizations can move quickly to release apps, devices and experiences that are consistently functional, intuitive and inclusive in any market. Our experts steward customers through the entire testing process, from strategy through execution, at every stage of the software development lifecycle. And, we seamlessly supplement existing resources, providing actionable, real-time insights that drive customer retention and revenue. With specialties including accessibility, AI and payment testing, we're proud to be an essential partner to the most innovative names in the digital economy, as we work together to ensure technology works for everyone, everywhere. Learn more at applause.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319139836/en/

Contacts:

PR Contact:

Suzanne Wholley

pr@applause.com