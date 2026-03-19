Wellesley, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Babson College will honor the achievements of more than 740 undergraduate and 540 graduate members of the Class of 2026 before thousands of family members, faculty, friends, colleagues, and peers in separate on-campus ceremonies on May 16, 2026, on its Wellesley campus.

C. Dean Metropoulos '67, MBA'68, executive chairman and CEO of the family-owned investment firm Metropoulos & Co. and minority owner of the New England Patriots, will serve as the keynote speaker of Babson College's 107th undergraduate Commencement ceremony.

Adriana Cisneros, CEO of Cisneros, a privately owned enterprise with a nearly century-old legacy in global business operations, will deliver the keynote address at the 74th Commencement ceremony of Babson's F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business.

"Commencement is one of the most meaningful moments in our lives at Babson," said Babson College President Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA'92, Ph.D. "Our graduates celebrate achievement, purpose, and the entrepreneurial leadership they will carry with them as they endeavor to make the world a better place."

Metropoulos, a distinguished entrepreneur and Babson alumnus, founded Metropoulos & Co. after an early career with GTE International, where he served as the youngest senior vice president and CFO in the company's history. At the helm of Metropoulos and Co., he and his sons, Evan and Daren, have specialized in the revival and reimagination of numerous historic, global brands and businesses in the food and beverage and consumer products sectors including Hostess Brands, Pabst Brewing Company, Utz, Pinnacle Foods, The Morningstar Group, Ghirardelli Chocolates, and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët Champagnes, among others. In total, Metropoulos & Co. has invested in and transformed more than 80 businesses around the world.

A longtime supporter of Babson College and committed philanthropist, in 2024 Metropoulos and his wife, Marianne, established the C. Dean Metropoulos Institute for Technology and Entrepreneurship, which supports Babson's bold commitment to integrating technological advancements with entrepreneurial education. Metropoulos previously served as a trustee of the College and in 2017 was inducted into the Academy of Distinguished Entrepreneurs.

As CEO of Cisneros, Adriana Cisneros leads a multigenerational, global enterprise spanning media and entertainment, consumer goods, digital innovation, global connectivity, and real estate. Under her leadership, Cisneros has stewarded her family's company into a new era by expanding and modernizing its operations and reinforcing its position as a diversified, innovative global organization.

Cisneros has a proven track record of building and scaling digital ventures. She founded and grew Cisneros Interactive into one of Latin America's leading digital advertising networks, representing global platforms including Meta, Spotify, and LinkedIn, before its strategic sale to Entravision. She is currently a partner in Bunker and The Electric Factory, companies at the forefront of data analytics and advertising innovation.

Cisneros represents the third generation of leadership for her family's organization. The company was founded by her grandfather Diego Cisneros in 1929 in Venezuela, and her father, Babson alumnus Gustavo Cisneros '68, H'19, held the role of chairman and CEO beginning in 1970 before Adriana Cisneros assumed leadership of the global enterprise in 2013.

Outside of her corporate responsibilities, Cisneros serves as the president of Fundación Cisneros, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing educational access and cultural initiatives across Latin America. She serves on the boards of directors of Ford Motor Company, Mattel, and AST SpaceMobile.

In addition to serving as keynote speakers, Metropoulos and Cisneros will each be awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Entrepreneurial Leadership. Babson also will confer an Honorary Doctorate of Entrepreneurial Leadership upon Cyril Camus '92, P'26, president of the Camus Group and a fifth-generation leader of one of the world's most respected family-owned spirits companies. Camus has long been a supporter of the Babson community and currently serves as a trustee and is chair of the College's Global Advisory Board.

To learn more about Babson's undergraduate and graduate Commencement ceremonies, visit Babson's 2026 Commencement website.

About Babson College

Babson College is a global leader in entrepreneurship education. Through its proven Entrepreneurial Thought & Action methodology, the College prepares entrepreneurial leaders who create, grow, and steward sustainable economic and social value around the world. Founded in 1919 in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Babson has empowered more than 46,000 entrepreneurial leaders to impact communities and industries of all kinds. Babson is recognized as the No. 2 best college in the United States by The Wall Street Journal and has maintained its place as No. 1 atop U.S. News & World Report's entrepreneurship rankings for decades. The College offers an array of undergraduate, graduate, and executive education programs and partners with organizations around the world to support global entrepreneurship initiatives. Through the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership and Babson's centers and institutes, the College empowers accomplished and aspiring entrepreneurs to advance the study and practice of entrepreneurial thought leadership around the world.

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Source: Babson College