Iris provides ANV with broad access to the UK retail market through its Blink platform and Iris' MGA incubator fits ANV's core strategic goal of supporting and growing startup MGAs

ANV Group Holdings Ltd. ("ANV"), a global insurance intermediary platform, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Iris Insurance Brokers Ltd. ("Iris"), subject to regulatory approval.

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The acquisition strengthens ANV's UK distribution capabilities, while providing a platform to launch UK MGAs, scale teams, and enhance access to the Lloyd's insurance markets across a broad range of products.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in London, Iris operates through three core segments: Iris, which acts as the Lloyd's wholesale brokerage, Blink Intermediary Solutions, and Vivid Underwriters. The Lloyd's business is Iris' most mature segment, with a specialisation in the placement of (re)insurance capacity on behalf of brokers, MGAs, and Lloyd's coverholders. Blink Intermediary Solutions offers bespoke distribution services and unique insurance products to most of the active retail brokers in the UK. Iris' newest segment, Vivid Underwriters, was launched in 2025 as an MGA and team hire incubation platform. The first MGA was launched in December 2025 and is focused on low touch, high volume business sold through digital distribution channels.

"This is a strategic transaction that complements ANV's existing UK business and is consistent with our long-term growth strategy. Blink will immediately strengthen our distribution capabilities across the UK. Vivid, Iris' MGA incubator, is consistent with ANV's entrepreneurial approach to launching and developing MGAs," said Adam Karkowsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ANV.

Mark Hutley, Managing Director at Iris, said: "Joining ANV represents a compelling next phase for Iris. The group's long-term perspective and international MGA platform provide the right environment to scale our Lloyd's brokerage, expand Blink's distribution capabilities and accelerate the development of Vivid as an MGA incubator. With the backing of ANV, we gain greater access to opportunities and capacity which will provide Iris and its various segments with accelerated growth."

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2026, subject to regulatory approval.

Issued by Rein4ce on behalf of ANV



About ANV Group Holdings Ltd.

ANV Group Holdings Ltd. ("ANV") is an independent, global insurance intermediary platform operating across the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

The company brings together a portfolio of established specialist MGAs, providing a diversified range insurance products. For more information about ANV, visit http://www.anvinsurance.com.

About Iris Insurance Broker Ltd.

Founded in 2000, Iris is a diversified, specialty insurance distribution platform operating across three core segments: Lloyd's wholesale brokerage, Blink Intermediary Solutions and Vivid Underwriters. Iris has a strong entrepreneurial culture and longstanding track record of delivering high quality services and product solutions to its clients. Iris employs about 40 people and has offices in London and Southend.

https://www.irisib.com/

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Contacts:

James Milne

james.milne@rein4ce.co.uk

+44 (0)7867 484 854