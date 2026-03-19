Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Cannara Biotech Inc. (TSX: LOVE) (OTCQX: LOVFF) (FSE: 8CB0) is a vertically integrated producer of affordable premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Canadian market. The company recently uplisted to the Toronto Stock Exchange as it continues to build on its position as one of Canada's fastest-growing cannabis companies. The Company owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,600,000 sq. ft., providing 100,000 kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec's low electricity costs, Cannara combines large-scale, efficient production with a portfolio of award-winning products that resonate with consumers and retailers across Canada.

Cannara Biotech (TSX: LOVE) (OTCQX: LOVFF) (FSE: 8CB0)

https://www.cannara.ca/





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