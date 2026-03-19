SATO Oyj: Resolutions of SATO Corporation's Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors

SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 19 March 2026 at 2:45 pm

The Annual General Meeting of SATO Corporation was held on 19 March 2026 in Helsinki. The meeting approved the financial statements for 2025 and granted discharge from liability to the Board of Directors and the CEO. The Annual General Meeting decided that a dividend of EUR 0.25 per share be paid for the financial year 2025 and approved the proposals of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee regarding the members of the Board of Directors and their remuneration. In addition, the meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares.

Adoption of financial statements and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting approved the financial statements for 2025 and granted discharge from liability to the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO for the financial year 1 January - 31 December 2025.

The Board of Directors

The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed to be five (5).

The Annual General Meeting elected Erik Selin to serve as Chair of the Board. Members Ming Eng, Juha Juntunen, Tarja Pääkkönen and Sharam Rahi were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

Auditor

Audit firm Deloitte Oy was elected as the auditor. Deloitte Oy has notified that APA Aleksi Martamo will continue to serve as the auditor with principal responsibility.

Dividend distribution

As proposed by the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting resolved that SATO Corporation distributes a dividend of EUR 0.25 per share for the financial year that ended on 31 December 2025. The dividend will be paid on 1 April 2026.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the share issue in one or more tranches as follows: The total maximum number of shares to be issued under the authorization is 8,506,424. The maximum number of shares corresponds to approximately 10 per cent of all shares of the company. The Board of Directors decides on all terms of the share issue. The authorization covers both the issuance of new shares and the transfer of own shares. The share issue may be carried out as a directed issue, deviating from shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights.



The authorization is valid until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, but in any case, no later than 30 June 2027, and revokes the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 20 March 2025.

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company's website under AGM, notices and minutes no later than 2 April 2026.

Decisions of the Board of Directors' organizing meeting

The Board of Directors of SATO Corporation held its organizing meeting following the Annual General Meeting on 19 March 2026. At the meeting, the Board elected Deputy Chair from among its members as well as the Chair and members of the HR and Remuneration Committee.

Ming Eng was elected as the new Deputy Chair of the Board.

The Board elected Erik Selin as Chair of the HR and Remuneration Committee, and Tarja Pääkkönen and Ming Eng as members of the Committee.

For more information, please contact:

Leena Rentola, General Counsel, SATO Corporation, tel. +358 40 592 1665, firstname.lastname@sato.fi

SATO Corporation

Distribution: Euronext Dublin, main media, www.sato.fi/en

SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland's largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 27,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025, SATO celebrated its 85th anniversary. www.sato.fi/en