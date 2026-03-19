Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Tombill Mines Limited (TSXV: TBLL) (the "Company" or "Tombill"), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Alicia Grimes as new Corporate Secretary.

Ms. Grimes replaces Athanasios Pythagoras, who steps down immediately. The Board would like to thank and really appreciates Mr. Pythagoras for his contribution and dedication to this role.

About Tombill

Founded in 1935 through a partnership between Newmont Mining and brothers Tom and Bill Johnson, Tombill Mines Limited (TSXV: TBLL) holds two of the eleven past-producing and producing mines in the Geraldton-Greenstone gold district, Ontario. The district, home to approximately 4,300 residents, lies about 225 km northeast of Thunder Bay and benefits from exceptional mining infrastructure.

Tombill's portfolio consists of 74 royalty-free claims-including 60 fully owned patented claims, 9 patented mineral rights, and 5 leases-strategically positioned in the heart of the district:

Main Group (51 patented claims): Borders the western edge of the Greenstone Gold Mine, straddling the Trans-Canada Highway.

Ellis Group (5 patented claims): Located 4 km south of Geraldton.

Tombill Old Mine Group (6 patented claims): Situated 10 km west-southwest of Geraldton.

The Tombill Old Mine produced 68,737 oz of gold at an average grade of 12.47 g/t between 1938-1942 and in 1955. The Talmora Mine, in the northeast Main Group, was constructed in 1942 but saw only minor production before closing in 1948, yielding 1,406 oz at 5.05 g/t.

The Greenstone Gold Mine-commissioned in May 2024 and bordering Tombill's eastern boundary-is among Canada's largest gold operations by annual production and grade. The broader Geraldton camp extends roughly 15 km along the Bankfield-Tombill Fault and the Trans-Canada Highway, encompassing multiple shallow and deep gold zones from the easternmost Greenstone open pit to the westernmost past-producing Key Lake/Jellicoe Mine.

For more information, please visit www.tombillmines.com, or contact:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the trading date of the Company's common shares on the TSXV. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289227

Source: Tombill Mines Limited