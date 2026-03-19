Fangzhou Inc.: Fangzhou Reports Robust 2025 Financial Results, Boosted by AI Chronic Care Strategy

SHANGHAI, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, reported its 2025 annual results, posting strong revenue growth and achieving full-year profitability, as its AI-enabled chronic disease management model continues to scale. Total revenue rose 30.2% year on year to RMB 3.53 billion in 2025, driven by steady growth in its consumer-facing businesses, including comprehensive medical services and online retail pharmacy services, which collectively grew by approximately 30%. The Company also recorded net profit of RMB 12 million, exceeding market expectations and marking a turnaround from a net loss in 2024. Adjusted net profit was up 19%, reaching RMB 20.4 million. This strong performance reflects continued momentum in Fangzhou's core businesses and validates the effectiveness of the strong doctor-patient relationship model that underpins its chronic care platform.

Operational metrics showed significant improvement, with registered users topping 56.4 million and average monthly active users growing 35% to 13.7 million. High customer retention-evidenced by a repeat purchase rate exceeding 85%-continues to drive recurring revenue. Fangzhou also continued to expand its healthcare ecosystem. The number of physicians on its platform reached 251,000, while its pharmaceutical supply chain encompassed 217,000 SKUs, with prescription drugs accounting for about 62%.

The Company also established strategic partnerships with a number of leading pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk, Otsuka, and Innovent Biologics, strengthening its integrated service capabilities.

In 2025, Fangzhou significantly accelerated its AI deployment, establishing its 'XingShi' Large Language Model (XS LLM) as the backbone of its "AI + Chronic Disease Management" ecosystem, and embedding AI capabilities across consultation, medication management and follow-up care. Consumer-facing tools such as AI health managers and medication assistants enabled 24/7 services, boosting adherence and enhancing the user experience. For healthcare providers, AI assistants helped reduce administrative workloads, allowing greater focus on clinical care. Fangzhou has also begun piloting AI-Avatar Doctors, enabling physicians to more easily scale their online consultations with support from virtual extensions.

Beyond clinical applications, Fangzhou leveraged AI to optimize internal operations-including supply chain, procurement, and content generation-driving efficiency and margin improvements. The Company also advanced its ecosystem strategy through collaboration, including deeper integration with Tencent Health to roll out AI-driven chronic care solutions.

Fangzhou remains focused on long-term growth, driven by technology innovation and user-focused services. As China's chronic disease population continues to expand and policy support for AI-enabled healthcare strengthens, the Company aims to further integrate AI across its ecosystem, expand partnerships, and strengthen collaboration with the government social healthcare insurance system. Fangzhou will continue to invest in digital capabilities and innovation to improve healthcare accessibility and efficiency, supporting broader industry development under China's "Healthy China 2030" initiative.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 56.4 million registered users and 251,000 physicians (as of December 31, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

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Xingwei Zhao Associate Director of Public Relations Email: pr@jianke.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements