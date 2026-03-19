Evolent Health, Inc.: Evolent announces appointment of Archie Mayani as chief product officer

Industry veteran brings track record of innovation from GHX, Change Healthcare, UnitedHealth Group and Amazon.

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a company focused on achieving better health outcomes for people with complex conditions, today announced the appointment of health care technology leader and AI innovator Archie Mayani as chief product officer (CPO).

Mayani brings more than two decades of leadership experience across health care, enterprise platforms, and AI, with a history of building products that improve clinical and business outcomes at scale.

Before joining Evolent, she served as CPO at GHX, where she helped pioneer AI-powered capabilities to strengthen the resilience of the global health care supply chain. Prior to GHX, Mayani was CPO at Change Healthcare, where she led products across clinical decision support, enterprise imaging and revenue cycle platforms, driving innovations that helped reduce administrative burden in prior authorization for both providers and payers. Earlier in her career, in leadership roles at Optum and UnitedHealth Group, she helped scale value-based care through population health and preventive care programs that improved customer satisfaction, raised Medicare STARS performance, and reduced avoidable hospital and emergency department utilization.

Earlier, Mayani also served as global head of product and content operations for Amazon Prime Video during significant catalog growth, while transforming the operations with machine-learning based optimization.

"We are thrilled to have Archie on board to accelerate Evolent's product strategy," said Evolent President Dan McCarthy. "Her deep knowledge of value-based care, health tech and prior authorization, combined with her impressive track record of delivering innovation and AI transformation at scale, made her an ideal hire to drive best-in-class performance for our products and platforms. Our ability to attract visionary leaders such as Archie is a testament to our market leadership, our culture, and our vision to improve the quality and affordability of specialty care."

Mayani has received several industry honors, including the Inspiring Leader Award at the Health 2.0 conference in 2023, Top 50 Women Leaders of San Francisco in 2023, and Global CPO Award Winner by Products that Count in 2025. She is a frequent speaker on responsible AI, product innovation and the future of health care.

"This is a crucial opportunity at a time when AI is fundamentally reshaping health care," said Mayani. "Evolent has the foundation, the mission, and the trust to lead. I am excited to help bring our products, our enormous proprietary datasets, and AI together to create smarter experiences and greater value across the health care ecosystem."

About Evolent

Evolent (NYSE: EVH) specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting evolent.com.

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SOURCE Evolent Health, Inc.