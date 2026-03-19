Hippo Holdings Inc.: Hippo Announces Strategic Distribution Relationship with Progressive Insurance Across Eight States

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) today announced a strategic distribution relationship with Progressive Insurance that began earlier this year. Under an agreement with Progressive Advantage Agency, Inc., Progressive's in-house agency, Hippo's homeowners insurance products have been added to Progressive's HomeQuote Explorer® and are available both online and through Progressive's in house agents across eight states: Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Hippo gains access to Progressive's broad distribution by offering its home protection with potential multi-policy discounts to consumers shopping with Progressive.

"Progressive's strong focus on technology and serving the broad needs of its customers complement our proactive and tech-driven approach to home insurance," said Rick McCathron, President and CEO of Hippo. "Working with Progressive, Hippo can leverage data and technology to deliver more personalized coverage and a superior customer experience."

Hippo's work with Progressive builds on Hippo's focused efforts to improve loss ratios through a disciplined, data-driven approach to underwriting. The collaboration leverages Progressive's strong distribution capabilities and long track record of delivering an exemplary customer experience, while providing Hippo access to a large customer base aligned with its underwriting appetite.

"Across our property carriers, we prioritize our customers' needs, from personalized coverage selection to seamless experience from quote to claim," said Azadeh Hardiman, GM, Acquisition Experience Strategy at Progressive. "We're proud to work with organizations like Hippo that make it easier for homeowners to find the protection they need and receive the service they expect at every step."

The collaboration underscores Hippo's focus on growing a diversified portfolio through disciplined underwriting and continuous portfolio optimization, while expanding distribution with aligned third parties.

About Hippo

Hippo is a technology-native insurance group that uses its carrier platform to diversify risk across both personal and commercial lines. Through the Hippo Homeowners Insurance Program, the company applies deep industry expertise and advanced underwriting to deliver proactive, tailored coverage for homeowners. Hippo Holdings Inc. subsidiaries include Hippo Insurance Services, Spinnaker Insurance Company, Spinnaker Specialty Insurance Company, and Wingsail Insurance Company. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various affiliated and unaffiliated insurance companies. For more information, please visit http://www.hippo.com.

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SOURCE Hippo Holdings Inc.