Klondike Royalties to Host Live Webinar on March 24, 2026 With Managing Member Shawn Bartholomae

Investors Invited to Learn More About Alaska Cook Inlet Royalties and Ask Questions Live

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Klondike Royalties announced today that it will host a live investor webinar featuring Shawn Bartholomae, Managing Member of Klondike Royalties, on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 2:00 PM CDT. The online event will give prospective and existing investors the opportunity to hear directly from management, learn more about the company's royalty model, and ask questions in a live Q&A session.

At a time of global energy uncertainty, the webinar gives investors an opportunity to learn more about the U.S.-based royalty opportunity tied to Alaska's Cook Inlet, a longstanding oil and gas producing basin with established infrastructure and a long history of energy development.

Klondike Royalties owns royalty interests in 15,930 acres in Alaska's Cook Inlet Basin. A third-party engineering report estimates this acreage contains more than 300 million barrels of oil in recoverable reserves, with projected royalty revenues extending for 35+ years.

Klondike operates under a pure royalty model, meaning the company does not drill wells or bear the operational costs of drilling and field management. Instead, it participates in revenues generated from production on the associated acreage, a structure the company believes may appeal to investors seeking long-term energy exposure without direct operating risk.

"This webinar is designed to give investors direct access to management and a clear understanding of how our royalty model works," said Shawn Bartholomae, Managing Member of Klondike Royalties. "We want people to have the chance to hear the story, understand the opportunity, and ask their questions live."

During the webinar, attendees will learn:

How Klondike's royalty model works,

Why management believes Cook Inlet represents a compelling long-term opportunity,

How the company views the income potential of royalty ownership,

How interested investors may participate in the current offering.

The webinar is intended for both current investors and individuals exploring oil royalties for the first time. Klondike said it is currently accepting investments from both accredited investors, with a $25,000 minimum investment, and non-accredited investors, with a $510 minimum investment, subject to the terms of the offering.

Klondike Royalties Live Webinar, Tuesday, March 24th at 2:00 PM CDT

https://vimeo.com/1171575645

For more information about the investment opportunity and to register for the live webinar, visit: invest.klondikeroyalties.com

About Klondike Royalties

Klondike Royalties is a U.S.-based energy royalty company with interests in oil and gas leases across Alaska's Cook Inlet Basin. The company focuses on acquiring non-operating interests that allow participation in revenue streams from natural resource development while minimizing operational exposure.

The Webinar will be moderated by Gene Massey from MediaShares.com.

Media Contact

Gene Massey

MediaShares.com

gene@mediashares.com

310-871-3668

Important Offering Notice

An offering statement regarding this investment has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Before making any investment decision, prospective investors should review the offering materials carefully, including the risks associated with the investment. No money or other consideration is being solicited by this press release, and none will be accepted except through the applicable offering materials.

SOURCE: Klondike Royalties

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/klondike-royalties-to-host-live-webinar-on-march-24-2026-with-managing-member-sh-1149793