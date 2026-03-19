Jodi Taub Therapy PLLC: New Book More Than a Patient Offers a Compassionate Roadmap for Living Well with Chronic Illness

Psychotherapist Jodi Taub shares practical tools for strengthening relationships, navigating medical trauma, and building resilience in the face of chronic illness.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Jodi Taub, a psychotherapist specializing in chronic illness and rare disease, announces the release of her new book, More Than a Patient: Building Relationships and Creating a Meaningful Life When You Have a Chronic Illness. Drawing on nearly three decades of clinical experience - as well as her own lived experience with chronic illness -Taub offers a compassionate and practical guide for patients and caregivers navigating the complex emotional and relational challenges that often accompany long-term health conditions.

Chronic illness affects far more than physical health. It can reshape relationships, alter identity, and create emotional strain for both patients and those who care for them. In More Than a Patient, Taub addresses these realities directly, helping readers understand the psychological and relational impact of chronic illness while offering evidence-based strategies to strengthen resilience, communication, and connection.

The book explores topics such as medical trauma, health anxiety, caregiver stress, and social isolation-issues frequently faced by individuals living with complex health conditions. Through clinical insight and practical guidance, Taub provides readers with tools to navigate difficult conversations, maintain supportive relationships, and find meaning and purpose despite ongoing medical challenges.

More Than a Patient highlights the importance of community, connection, and mental health care as essential components of living well with chronic disease. "You didn't choose to be sick, but you can choose how you relate to the world around you. This book is about reclaiming your identity and rebuilding the connections that matter most," said Taub.

Taub is a nationally recognized speaker and author who regularly lectures on the psychological and relational impacts of chronic illness and rare disease. She works with patients and caregivers across the United States and contributes to professional education and advocacy within the chronic illness community.

More Than a Patient is published by Wren House Press and is now available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and major booksellers.

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About the Author

Jodi Taub, LCSW, PLLC is a private practice psychotherapist with nearly three decades of clinical experience providing individual, couples, family, and group therapy. She specializes in chronic illness and rare disease, helping patients and caregivers navigate health anxiety, medical trauma, and the emotional impact of living with complex medical conditions. In addition to her clinical work, Taub is a nationally recognized speaker, writer, and researcher who contributes to professional education and advocacy within the chronic illness community. She also lives with primary immunodeficiency, bringing both professional expertise and personal experience to her work supporting patients and caregivers.

Note to Editors

Digital or physical review copies of More Than a Patient are available upon request. Jodi Taub is available for interviews, podcast appearances, and expert commentary on chronic illness and rare disease, medical trauma, caregiver stress and burnout, health anxiety, and resilience when navigating complex healthcare conditions.

Suggested Interview Topics

The psychological impact of chronic illness and rare disease

Medical trauma and coping with medical uncertainty

Caregiver stress, burnout, and family dynamics in chronic illness

Resilience through the power of relationships

Practical strategies for patients and families navigating long-term health conditions

Media Contact:

Andrew Lovesey, Marketing + PR

Email: press@joditaubtherapy.com

Mobile: +1.646.531.9185

SOURCE: Jodi Taub Therapy PLLC

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/new-book-more-than-a-patient-offers-a-compassionate-roadmap-for-livin-1149798