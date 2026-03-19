TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Group Announces Evolution of XGC Corp Acquisition into AXINA Group Inc., for Sovereign Digital Infrastructure Transformation

TGI Formalizes XGC Transaction to Launch AXINA as the Primary Engine for National Carbon Registries and Government Revenue Solutions

MIAMI, FL AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:TSPG) ("TGI" or the "Company"), a diversified leader in sustainable infrastructure and advanced technology, today announced that its previously announced acquisition of XGC Corp has successfully evolved into the launch of a new wholly owned subsidiary: AXINA Group Inc. ("AXINA").

This strategic transaction values XGC's sovereign-grade intellectual property-including its AI and blockchain-powered carbon registry software-at $1.8 million USD. Following the acquisition, the combined technology and expertise have been integrated to form AXINA, which will now serve as TGI's flagship provider of sovereign digital infrastructure and government revenue-generating platforms.

Sovereign Carbon Infrastructure-as-a-Service (SCIaaS)

AXINA will utilize the core technology developed by XGC to deploy national carbon registry infrastructure under the Paris Agreement Article 6.4 mechanism. These systems are designed to help sovereign nations:

Issue and Track Carbon Assets:

Provide high-integrity ledgers for the issuance, tracking, and retirement of national carbon credits.

Prevent Double-Counting:

Utilize distributed blockchain ledgers to ensure transparency and prevent climate finance flows from being claimed by multiple entities.

Automate Real-Time MRV: Deploy AI-driven satellite monitoring (GeoAI) to replace manual auditing with real-time Measurement, Reporting, and Verification of environmental assets.

AXERP: The National Digital Backbone

Beyond carbon markets, AXINA is launching AXERP, a scalable enterprise platform designed to serve as the "operating system" for national operations. AXERP delivers:

Unified National Ecosystems:

AI-powered financial, supply chain, HR, and CRM systems designed for high-volume public administration.

Revenue Infrastructure-as-a-Service:

Systems that allow governments to modernize operations while actively increasing national revenue through digitized services and automated billing.

Project Management Excellence:

AXINA will provide full lifecycle services, supported by an embedded Project Management Office (PMO) aligned with global standards.

Leadership Commentary

"AXINA is the direct result of our successful transaction with XGC Corp," said Samuel Epstein, Chief Executive Officer, TGI Solar Power Group Inc. "By integrating XGC's specialized carbon technology into AXINA's broader enterprise framework, we have created a unified model that digitizes operations and generates long-term economic value for sovereign partners."

Daniel Brody, President & CTO of AXINA Group (formerly CEO of XGC Corp), added: "The transition to AXINA allows us to scale our original vision for carbon registries into a complete sovereign digital ecosystem. We are engineering the digital operating systems that will enable nations to monetize their infrastructure and manage their assets with maximum integrity."

About AXINA Group Inc.

AXINA Group Inc., a subsidiary of TGI Solar Power Group, Inc., is a global enterprise solutions firm specializing in sovereign digital infrastructure, AI-enabled platforms, and national-scale system integration.

Learn more: https://axinagroup.com/

About TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTC: TSPG) is a diversified holding company focused on sustainable energy, infrastructure, and advanced technology platforms that drive the global transition to a green economy.

Media Contact:

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

Email: info@tgipower.com

Website: https://www.tgipower.com/

XGC Corp

Daniel Brody, CEO

db@xgccorp.com

https://xgccorp.com/

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-group-announces-evolution-of-xgc-corp-acquisition-into-axina-group-inc.-for-1149808