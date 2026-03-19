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ACCESS Newswire
19.03.2026 19:26 Uhr
107 Leser
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McCormick Systems Explores the Hidden Costs of Disconnected Estimating Tools

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / McCormick Systems, provider of MEP takeoff & estimating software and part of the Foundation Software product portfolio, has published a new resource examining how all-in-one takeoff and estimating software can help contractors build more competitive bids.

For many MEP estimators, separate takeoff and estimating tools create friction at every stage of the bidding process. Manually transferring quantities, pricing and scope changes between disconnected systems increases the risk of errors and eats into precious bidding time.

The resource, titled "How All-in-One Takeoff and Estimating Software Helps MEP Estimators Build Better Bids", explores how connecting these workflows into a single platform can reduce that burden.

The article covers several practical areas, including:

  • How built-in digital takeoff tools can convert plan measurements into quantities and costs without manual re-entry

  • How connected systems keep material pricing and labor rates synchronized across workflows

  • How late-stage bid revisions can be handled with less disruption when data flows automatically

  • How standardized assemblies and templates can support consistency across bids and make onboarding new team members more manageable

MEP estimators looking to reduce rework, tighten their bidding process or simply evaluate where inefficiencies may exist will find helpful information throughout the piece.

To learn more, read the full article here.

About McCormick Systems

McCormick is an all-in-one estimating and digital takeoff for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical and trades. McCormick features Design Estimating Pro - a digital takeoff tool where users can design-build in one program - built-in change order tracking and unlimited change order management. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email msi@mccormicksys.com.

About Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and a payroll service to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: McCormick Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mccormick-systems-explores-the-hidden-costs-of-disconnected-estim-1148548

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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